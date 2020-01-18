Code Blue Warming

Arlene Sartorio, a volunteer at the Trinity United Methodist Church Church in Millville, spoons out some soup at a Code Blue warming shelter.

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, is in effect for South Jersey. 

Cape May County’s Code Blue will be in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday. People seeking temporary shelter in a warming center should contact their local municipality. More information can be found at capemaycountynj.gov.

In Atlantic County, a Code Blue will be in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday, said Linda Gilmore, public information officer for the county. Those seeking warmth should contact their local Office of Emergency Management for shelter locations. Contact information is available at readyatlantic.org.​

In Cumberland County, the Code Blue will be active from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday. Bethany Grace Community Church, 31 N. Pearl St. in Bridgeton, will serve as a warming center. Millville's warming shelter will be at Trinity United Methodist Church, Ben Corson Hall, 100 S. Second St. For those who need transportation from Vineland to Millville, ​there will be a Cumberland County Sherriff’s bus at Landis Avenue and North East Boulevard at 5:30 p.m. the evening of the alert.

Homeless New Jersey residents can call 211 or text their ZIP code to 898-211 for help. The hotline is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and interpreters are available for non-English speakers. 

A Code Blue is required within 24 to 48 hours of one of the following, based on National Weather Service forecasts: temperatures 25 degrees or lower without precipitation, 32 degrees or lower with precipitation or wind chills at or below 0 for a period of two or more hours.

Lows are expected to fall into the 20-25 degree range Sunday through Wednesday nights, even at the shore. Some mainland locations will be in the teens.

