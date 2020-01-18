A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, is in effect for South Jersey.
Cape May County’s Code Blue will be in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday. People seeking temporary shelter in a warming center should contact their local municipality. More information can be found at capemaycountynj.gov.
In Atlantic County, a Code Blue will be in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday, said Linda Gilmore, public information officer for the county. Those seeking warmth should contact their local Office of Emergency Management for shelter locations. Contact information is available at readyatlantic.org.
In Cumberland County, the Code Blue will be active from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday. Bethany Grace Community Church, 31 N. Pearl St. in Bridgeton, will serve as a warming center. Millville's warming shelter will be at Trinity United Methodist Church, Ben Corson Hall, 100 S. Second St. For those who need transportation from Vineland to Millville, there will be a Cumberland County Sherriff’s bus at Landis Avenue and North East Boulevard at 5:30 p.m. the evening of the alert.
Homeless New Jersey residents can call 211 or text their ZIP code to 898-211 for help. The hotline is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and interpreters are available for non-English speakers.
A Code Blue is required within 24 to 48 hours of one of the following, based on National Weather Service forecasts: temperatures 25 degrees or lower without precipitation, 32 degrees or lower with precipitation or wind chills at or below 0 for a period of two or more hours.
Lows are expected to fall into the 20-25 degree range Sunday through Wednesday nights, even at the shore. Some mainland locations will be in the teens.
