A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, has been issued for Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties starting Wednesday.
In Atlantic County, a Code Blue will be in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday nights, said Linda Gilmore, public information officer for the county. Those seeking warmth in the county should contact their local Office of Emergency Management for shelter locations. Contact information is available at readyatlantic.org.
Cape May County’s Code Blue will be in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday through Friday nights. People seeking temporary shelter in a warming center should contact their local municipality or 211. More information can be found at capemaycountynj.gov.
Warming shelters will host more guests in the years to come. However, plans on the public an…
In Cumberland County, the Code Blue will be active from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday through Friday nights, according to the county's Code Blue Coalition. Shelters are located in Bridgeton at St. Teresa’s Church, 46 Central Ave., and in Millville at Trinity United Methodist Church, Ben Corson Hall, 100 S. Second St. For those who need transportation from Vineland to Millville, a Cumberland County sheriff’s bus will be waiting at Landis Avenue and North East Boulevard at 5:30 p.m. the evening of the alert.
Any New Jersey resident experiencing homelessness can call 211 or text their ZIP code to 898-211 for help. The hotline is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and interpreters are available to non-English speakers.
A recent bill signed by Gov. Phil Murphy changed the Code Blue threshold to any time there is a low temperature below 32 degrees. Previously the threshold was 25 degrees without precipitation and 32 degrees with precipitation.
Low temperatures Wednesday night will range from the low 20s inland to the upper 20s at the shore, with dry weather. The weather likely will be dry Thursday night, but a storm system to the south may throw a few snow showers into South Jersey. Lows will range from the mid-teens to the mid-20s. Friday night will be dry, with low temperatures between 20 and 25 degrees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.