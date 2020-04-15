A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, has been issued for Atlantic County.
The Code Blue will be in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday through Friday morning, said Linda Gilmore, public information officer for the county. Those seeking warmth in the county should contact their local Office of Emergency Management for shelter locations. Contact information is available at readyatlantic.org.
Any New Jersey resident experiencing homelessness can also call 211 or text their ZIP code to 898-211 for help. The hotline is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and interpreters are available to non-English speakers.
