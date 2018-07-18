The cold front that brought showers and storms during the Tuesday p.m. hours also brought lower temperatures and humidity to last us through the rest of the workweek.
A series of three cold fronts have passed through since Tuesday afternoon.
Any clouds left from overnight will clear out for a sunny sky through the Wednesday morning rush.
Temperatures will be knocked from above average to seasonable. That means highs in the mid 80s. However, that is not the biggest change. It’s the drop in humidity. Dew points were in the low to mid 70s Tuesday. Wednesday? The very refreshing 50s.
That crisp air will hold through for the rest of the week.
We will have a clear sky Wednesday night. Given the accompanying light winds, lows will range from the upper 50s in the Pine Barrens to the upper 60s at the shore.
Thursday and Friday will then be nearly identical to each other. Both are expected to have plenty of sun. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s inland and the upper 70s at the shore.
The winds will be light. The only difference will be Thursday will have the same low humidity as Wednesday. Friday will be “more” humid, but it’s only relative. It will still be in the low 60s. A touch humid, but that’s all.
Then, we turn to the weekend. It is not a washout, but our streak of mostly/completely dry weekends looks to end. A strong upper level trough, or area of low pressure, will move out of the Great Lakes.
The time frame for this will be Saturday p.m. through Monday. However, it will likely come down to how, or if, a secondary area of low pressure rides up the coast.
I am leaning toward a mostly dry and good day for the shore Saturday.
Sunday and Monday may not be washouts, but at least a few hours of wet weather are expected each day.
It will feel sticky out there with highs in the mid 80s inland and the low 80s at the shore.
Finally, I appreciate everyone who took the time to talk to us Friday, Monday and Tuesday for our On The Roads.
We’re past the half way point of our journey and will keep you updated about the ones to come (after a few days of a break).