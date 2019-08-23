Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Long-lasting cooler and mostly drier weather will settle over the region beginning Saturday and will remain in place until the middle of next week.
Temperatures gradually cool down over the weekend into Monday. Saturday’s high temperatures will be around 80 degrees. It is going to be quite breezy all day. The sky will be mostly sunny, with a bit more cloud cover in the late afternoon and evening, which will keep throughout the night.
Sunday is going to be even cooler as it stays breezy. Mainland high temperatures will be in the upper 70s. At the shore, highs will top out in the mid-70s. There is a slight chance of a few showers, but most areas are going to stay dry. If showers do occur, they will be light. It may just end up that South Jersey sees a few thicker clouds, rather than light rain. So keep those outdoor plans for Sunday.
Temperatures on Sunday and Monday are going to foreshadow what’s to come as August transitions into September at the end of next week.
A sun and cloud mixture is expected Monday. Highs for the day are going to be in the upper 70s. Clouds will be the main story, as South Jersey appears on the dry side. A sprinkle from those clouds would not be surprising, but the expectations are very low for this to actually happen.
Temperatures will climb back into the 80s by Tuesday, serving as a reminder that summer is still far from over. Some thunderstorms may materialize Tuesday. This trend will carry over into Wednesday, with even warmer temperatures in the mid-80s. Tuesday and Wednesday most likely are going to be the wettest period of the week. Fortunately as of now, neither day is anticipated to be a washout.
Thursday may feel the remnants of the midweek storms, but it depends on how quickly atmospheric systems interact and move through the area.
Trischler, a broadcast meteorologist in West Virginia and native of South Jersey, is filling in while Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci is away.
Joe, a two-time New Jersey Press Association winner in 2018, is responsible for the four distinct seasons that call South Jersey home. Living in a region with a rich shore and agricultural history, Joe is keenly aware of the impact weather has on the tourism and economy. Read more »