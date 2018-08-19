August has been nothing short of cooking! We get a break from the heat Sunday, but at the expense of daytime showers.
A cold front moving as slow as molasses in January (to borrow a quote from my eighth-grade teacher) finally settled into South Jersey.
This does two things: 1. flips the wind direction to the northeast, which brings in cooler weather; and 2. leaves the region open to showers.
The sky will be a mix of clouds and sun. Hit-or-miss showers are likely until sunset, when we should dry out.
In terms of what you can do outside on Sunday, I’d keep your barbecue, beach trip or boardwalk stroll. But keep a tent up or bring an umbrella, just in case. You should find some dry time for cutting the lawn or doing some gardening, too.
Rainfall totals will average between .10 to .25 of an inch. However, the atmosphere will still be capable of producing locally heavy downpours. Therefore, spotty road flooding is in the cards. Highs? Around 80 degrees, the coolest day since July 31, which is also our last below-average day.
Sunday night sees a lingering shower until around midnight. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s, which, as we all know, is definitely not the best sleeping weather.
The front should then hold just enough south on Monday to keep most of us dry. Ocean County could be partly sunny, while Cape May, closer to the front, has a good deal of cloud cover and a sprinkle. The northerly winds keep it cooler again, though highs around 80 are within a couple of degrees of average for late August.
As we ride up to hump day, our chances for rain ride up, too. We should kick off Tuesday with sun and a rise back up in the frizz factor. The morning looks good to be out. Then, clouds bring a few showers/storms during the afternoon. Expect a very balmy night.
A cold front then passes Wednesday morning, bringing some showers/storms to the area.
Depending on how quickly the dry air comes in, the daytime heating could bring back a storm for the area.