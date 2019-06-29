At 10:54 a.m., Atlantic City International Airport reached 90 degrees, extending the first heat wave of the year to four days.
The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has issued an air quality alert for al…
A heat wave, classified as three or more days with 90 degree or greater air temperatures, was set for the first time in 2019 at 12:54 p.m. Friday at A.C. Airport, southeastern New Jersey's official climate station.
The heat wave was the first since September of last year, which was also a four-day heat wave. 90-degree plus temperatures gave "local's summer" a new meaning from Sept. 2 to 6. Temperatures ranged from 90 to 96 degrees, with uncomfortable nights in the 70s.
This heat wave has been a little more bearable. Temperatures have ranged from 90 to 93 degrees Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The humidity has also been relatively low, until Saturday. Dew points have been 55-65 degrees when it has been 90 or higher. This can be classified as "dry" to "a touch humid." As a result, the heat index has been at or even below the air temperature.
The exception will be Saturday. With a dew point around the "sticky" 70 degree mark, it will feel like the upper 90s.
More notably, Saturday's early 90 degree reading is in rare company. According to Iowa State University, only .56% of 11 a.m. readings are ever 90 degrees or greater at the airport. For context, this happens about four times more often in the 4 p.m. hour. On the opposite end, it has only occurred .11% of the time at 9 a.m. Records go back to 1947.
Elsewhere, Millville Executive Airport will likely reach the heat wave criteria Saturday. Cape May County Airport, in Lower Township, only saw 90 degree heat Friday, though it will likely reach over 90 degrees Saturday.
A system will move through late Saturday into Saturday night. This will cool temperatures down for Sunday, at the expense of storms, possibly severe, overnight.