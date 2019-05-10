A tradition for many South Jersey families this Mother's Day weekend is planting flowers such as irises and carnations.
While local gardening experts saw a late start to the season, and the threat of rain arrives Sunday, the holiday will always be synonymous with garden time.
We get beautiful Mother’s Day weather a day early Saturday, as a pair of back-to-back storms…
"I generally plant my garden on or after Mother's Day. It ensures no more frosts. Plus, Mom likes it," said Jessica Webster, of Estell Manor. She added that while she'll be traveling to Ohio this weekend, she had her plants ready.
Potted plants are the gift of choice for many to their moms and other moms in their life. The last frost is typically late March to mid-April in South Jersey, early enough to have plants in bloom for Mother's Day. Still, freezes are common throughout April and into early May.
The combination of a record wet 2018, a wetter than average winter and a dry patch in March …
There has never been a low temperature at or below freezing on Mother's Day at Atlantic City International Airport, where records date to 1944. Millville and Cape May have stayed freeze-free during their periods of record as well. Though, it should be said that there have been four times after May 12 since 1944 at A.C. Airport where the thermometer has dropped below a potential killing temperature of 32 degrees.
Regardless, the chance of it being too cold to sustain the new life of plants is low. Though this year, the planting season has been seen as late by some people.
"This year, everything seems to be late. ... The weather we have seen and are experiencing tells us that maybe this year it will be May showers that bring our June flowers! However, by Mother's Day, the feat of frost is now behind us," said Patrizia Violante, president of the Brigantine Garden Club.
The club is responsible for the 100-plus flower beds that are on the ends of islands on the city's streets. Violante has bed No. 25.
Violante says if you're a first-time or relatively new gardener, a few expert tips will get your garden colorful and growing quickly.
"Don't forget to loosen those roots when you replant those little purchases from the store. ... If you aren't perfectly familiar with the growth habits of the plant, read up on it, especially its sun and watering requirements — they are key," Violante said.
If you do not see color in your garden, don't worry, it's early. That color that will bring joy to the faces of Mom for months will arrive.
"My mom likes to see the color. ... I recently bought hibiscus, black-eyed Susan and passion flower," Webster said.
And if it doesn't work out, chalk it up to life lessons.
"Don't get disheartened if one of your plantings doesn't work. ... Get out those gardening gloves, prepare your soil, breathe in the fresh air, enjoy and try, try again," Violante said.