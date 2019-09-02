For the fourth National Hurricane Center update in a row, parts of South Jersey remain in the "cone of uncertainty" from Major Hurricane Dorian, as it inches to the west.
Since the 5 p.m. Sunday NHC update, South Jersey has remained in the cone of uncertainty, which represents the probable track of the eye of the storm. The cone is of a static width, it does not change based on the storm. For example, 5 days out, the cone is about 228 miles wide for 2019.
The cone shows the region on the western fringe sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning. Do note that this means there is a much larger possibility of Dorian brushing by the coast, or not even seeing any strong wind or rain from the storm, than actually experiencing a direct landfall.
The storm could still remain a hurricane at its closest approach. A hurricane either makes landfall or stays within about 50 miles of the coast once every 20 years in South Jersey, on average.
The National Hurricane Center has the coast in a 20 to 30% risk of Tropical Storm force (39 mph) or greater sustained winds. This is the threshold at which emergency vehicles cannot go out. The rest of southeastern New Jersey is in a 10 to 20% risk.
Regardless of where Dorian passes when it climbs the coast to New Jersey, high surf, rip currents and at least minor stage coastal flooding are likely. A reasonable worst case scenario is about 12 hours worth of tropical storm conditions.
As of the 11 a.m. Monday update, Hurricane Dorian remains over Grand Bahama Island barely moving west at 1 mph. Sustained winds are 155 mph, a category 4 hurricane. On Sunday, the storm was at 185 mph sustained winds, the second highest in the recorded history of the Atlantic Hurricane basin. The pressure was 911 millibars, the sixth strongest Atlantic basin hurricane to make landfall.
