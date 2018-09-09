High pressure to the north and a front to the south put the region in a squeeze of onshore winds. This will continue to churn up the seas as moderate coastal flood stage becomes likely Sunday into Monday.
We have the stationary front to our south, but it moves north into the Delmarva as a warm front throughout the day Sunday. In addition, the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon finally begin to eject out of the southeast. This one-two punch will mean another gray, gloomy and wet Sunday.
Light rain showers will take us through the morning. Then, during the afternoon, those showers turn into downpours. Anywhere from 0.75 to 1.5 inches of rain are expected by the end of the day Sunday. Winds along the shore will be 20-25 mph sustained, with gusts into 40 mph at times. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s on the mainland. The shore stays in the 70s, only because of the extremely mild ocean waters.
Please use caution if you were thinking of boating Sunday. A gale force wind will blow throughout the day. The situation will remain the same into Sunday night. Periods of heavy downpours are likely.
Rain will continue into Monday morning. Give yourself some extra time for the morning commute, as areas of flooding are still possible.
A warm front will then lift through the region by noon. This will greatly bring down our rain chances Monday afternoon. Some sun could even come out. It will stay windy, but high temperatures in the low 80s will make it feel better out there for many of us.
The period between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning likely remain dry. Then, a cold front passes Tuesday afternoon. Pop-up showers and storms will be present.
Minor coastal flooding is expected during the Sunday a.m. high tide. During the Sunday p.m. high tide, Long Beach Island is expected to be in minor flood stage.
Much of Atlantic and Cape May counties’ waters will be in moderate flood stage. Spotty major flood stage is likely as well. Minor to moderate flood stage is expected for both Monday high tides.
I will talk more about Florence in Monday’s edition of The Press.
At the time of writing, there is still not enough confidence in whether this will go near the East Coast or out to sea. I will say, though, that a closer to land solution is favored.
