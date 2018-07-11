Most of the region will be dry Thursday, however, a few of us will see raindrops on our head. A mostly sun-filled weekend will then be on the way.
Wednesday’s passing cold front failed to make a clean sweep through South Jersey. The dew points did not make a big drop and there is still an area of lingering upper-level moisture.
Where it did make an impact, though, is on the temperatures. We will be “comfortably cool” Thursday, with highs between 75 and 80 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds. For most of us, that will mean very nice outdoor conditions.
Back to the lingering moisture, though. Added to an area of spin in the atmosphere (vorticity), this will spark isolated showers during the afternoon. This will only be for places west of the parkway, so the shore is looking A-OK.
By Thursday evening, all will be dry. We will have a mainly clear night, with lows 60-65.
High pressure will then back build in from Atlantic Canada, bringing its clear sky and dry weather through the East Coast. That means us, too. So, what can we expect?
How about a partly sunny sky for Friday and Saturday? Temperatures will be seasonable, in the mid 80s on the mainland. The shore will go from the mid 70s on Friday to the low 80s on Saturday as winds flip from the east to the southwest.
It will be just a touch humid, but far from oppressive. On a personal note, I am shaking with excitement because it will be near my favorite summer temperature/dew point combo of 86/64.
A cold front will wash out overnight Saturday. It is carrying plenty of moisture, but the nighttime timing does wonders to calm down the weather. So, we will call it isolated showers for now and adjust as we get closer.
Increasing sunshine will be featured Sunday as the front departs. It will be pretty similar to Saturday and another excellent day for the water or a barbecue.
Finally, Hurricane Chris will continue to bring a moderate risk of rip currents into Thursday, and likely Friday. Rounds of p.m. minor coastal flood stage are expected.