High pressure anchors into the Northeast for the remainder of the work week. Then, a pattern more typical of the fall or winter will bring an unsettled stretch for part of the weekend and into next week.
Let’s focus on the nicer, and closer, weather first. The height of the comfortable weather will come Thursday. High pressure will meander throughout the Northeast, keeping the sticky weather far, far away. Dew points drop into the 50s. Temperatures will be a little below average for the mid-point of summer, the hottest day of the year on average. It will be very nice, in the low 80s. Keep the windows opened!
The average hottest day of the year peaks this week in South Jersey.
Thursday night will be similar to last night, with calm and clear conditions. Lows will range from the upper 50s in the Pine Barrens to the upper 60s at the shore. However, with the lack of humidity, the air conditioner could be left off.
Friday continues the trend. A flip to southeast winds means we will feel just a tick of humidity in the air. However, it will still be comfortable as highs stay around seasonable. Friday night may be O.K. to leave the windows opened, too.
Saturday will then begin a new regime in our weather. A large area of low pressure in the upper level of the atmosphere, a trough, will move into the Great Lakes and then really slow down toward the East Coast. In short, unsettled weather is expected. However, it will come in two parts.
The first part will be noted by a surface low pressure that starts off the Carolina coast and drives northward. This will be during the Saturday afternoon to early Sunday time frame. At the very least, a pickup in the winds and tide levels are expected. The system is small, so our weather is highly track- dependent. We would need a landfall or near miss to see rain. I believe we do get into a few showers, but I would not call it a washout at this time.
The second part will then be noted by extremely sticky weather, thanks to (strong at times) southwesterly winds from a high pressure in the Atlantic Ocean. Some showers/storms are a good bet from Sunday until Wednesday, less in the mornings, more in the afternoons. There is some hope that the high pressure bellys in just enough that we wind up dry most of the time (similar to the 4th of July week). Washouts are unlikely, but a day or two will be close. Highs will be 80-85 everywhere, feeling like the 90s. Overnight lows will cool only to the low and mid 70s.