The spring equinox will start at 11:49 p.m. Thursday in the Northern Hemisphere, the earliest since 1896. While we won’t see the sun Thursday night, we’re already experiencing very early signs of spring all around us.
Buds have been on the trees since late February, and plum cherries began to flower as early as the weekend of March 7 in spots. According to experts, this is near the earliest on record, and we’ll likely see more of this in the future.
“This definitely feels extremely early to me. ... Cool season grasses, like orchard grass, and spring flowering bulbs were growing a lot earlier this year. I even heard a carpenter frog (the week of March 9),” said Bernie Issacson, forester for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.
It’s been 124 years since there’s been a spring equinox on March 19, said Geoff Chester, public affairs officer for the U.S. Naval Observatory, when Utah became a state and the Ford Quadracycle went to market, kicking off the automobile industry.
According to the USA National Phenology Network’s ”Leaf Out” on Wednesday, South Jersey has been from about 16 days ahead of schedule inland to nearly a month ahead between Long Beach Island and Ocean City. Data have been kept since 1981.
“For South Jersey, it (having the earliest flowering bloom on record) may indeed be the case,” said Theresa Crimmins, director of the USA-NPN, who says the typical first leaf-out in the region is March 21.
This is based on the “Leaf Index,” which is representative of the leading edge of leaf activity early in the season, all based on citizen scientists.
“We have a lot of observations that people submit via Nature’s Notebook. ... It’s basically a program for tracking leaf-out and when flowers are blooming,” Crimmins said.
These observations are then compared to predictive models that indicate the start of flowers blooming and animal activity in the spring, based on daily minimum and maximum temperatures from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
“For the earlier flowerers, like maples, they’re more sensitive to the accumulated heat, rather than sunlight,” Issacson said.
“Plants will respond more if you see a sequence of several warm days in a row,” Crimmins said.
February was the third mildest month since records began in 1895, according to the New Jersey State Climatologist. This past meteorological winter — December, January and February — was the sixth warmest in recorded history.
It’s not just South Jersey seeing earlier blooms.
“There’s huge swaths of the Southeast, Mississippi, Texas and Louisiana where it’s clearly the earliest on record,” Crimmins said.
Buds in February and flowers in early March likely will become the norm.
“We’re seeing this pattern of consistently early leaf-out year after year. We can’t see a trend yet, but we can see a pattern emerging,” Crimmins said.
Hammonton only saw one night drop below 15 degrees this winter, the fewest since 1893, when records were first kept.
The Pine Barrens may be threatened as a result.
“We’re going to have really big problems with the Southern Pine Beetle if this keeps up. It’s the most economically damaging forest pest species in the country. The really cold nights kill them,” Issacson said. “Our forests are perfectly primed to have a big outbreak.”
