Be advised this Memorial Day to watch for excessive grilling, sunbathing and ballgames. As temperatures rise to a summerlike degree near 80, parades shall go off without a hitch. A visit to the beach and boards today will deliver a clear message: Summer is here! Even though it is still technically spring. South Jersey natives know the deal.
Daytime highs will be manageable and downright perfect. Memorial Day evening will cool comfortably to a very mild 60 at night for the low temperature.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday share the similar pattern of dry weather. Those days this week are the “take” days. The “give” days are on Tuesday and Thursday, when showers and a few storms are likely. Grab the umbrellas and prepare them for the alternating rain schedule this last week of May.
Tuesday is more likely to see those few showers, though, will not be an impressive event. The bulk of the rain will pass off to the north. However, it is worth mentioning as some scattered showers are likely during the day. While more clouds affect the sky, a thunderstorm may occur.
Tuesday is another doable day, temperaturewise, in the upper 70s.
Humidity levels will soar Wednesday, and high temperatures for the day will reach the mid-80s. The air conditioner may need to come on and stay on until Thursday is over. Fortunately, sunshine brightens up the day.
Wednesday acts as a reminder that the month of June is only two days away.
Thursday is going to be even hotter, flirting with nearly 90 degrees. The air conditioner will pretty much be necessary all day. Some sunshine will break through the clouds, but more unsettled weather is going to be in play.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday. It will be slightly breezy, as well. Storms kickoff during midafternoon and last into the evening.
Temperatures cruise back to average heading into the weekend after a couple of days well above average.
Friday and Saturday are essentially perfect. Plenty of sunshine and gorgeous weather remains locked in place. The month of June starts promising, now let’s hope the rest of it cooperates.
Alexa Trischler, a broadcast meteorologist in West Virginia and native of South Jersey, is filling in while Press meteorologist Joe Martucci is away.