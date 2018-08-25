Depending on how you look at it, we have had to wait six or seven weekends for one like this, where not only is it rain-free, but rain is nonexistent in the forecast.
Saturday is essentially a repeat of Friday. We start cool and crisp, as dew points continue to bring Chapstick-like weather to the region.
Morning lows likely bottom out in the mid 50s away from the water, to the mid 60s along the shore.
Brilliant morning sunshine will mix with some clouds after 10 a.m. High temperatures will be just a degree or two warmer than Friday. That means highs at, or just above, 80. The past couple of weekends, I have said if you had a big outdoor project, that it would be best to postpone it for a few weekends. Well, this one is for you.
Saturday night will see high pressure shift offshore. This will turn winds to the southwest. The clear night will still promote a large difference in low temperatures, but it’ll be more seasonable.
Morning lows on Sunday bottom out around 60 in places like Mullica Township, to around 70 in places like Long Beach Island.
Then, what a “Sunday Fun Day” it will be! Again, we feature a pleasant mix of sun and clouds. The heat and humidity build in just a little bit. However, I would imagine you won’t feel the humidity increase all that much. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s everywhere.
So, we will go a full weekend without any risk of rain. I looked at the data for Atlantic City International Airport and Cape May. The last weekend we had no measurable rainfall was July 14-15. If you go with a weekend without even a trace of rainfall, we have to look back one more weekend, to July 8-9!
The new week will then bring a new feel. Southwest winds pump in from the Gulf of Mexico as a large ridge of high pressure locks in offshore. This will bring heat wave No. 4 for the year to South Jersey. Expect highs Monday through Wednesday to be in the low 90s on the mainland.
, with Tuesday potentially even touching 95.
It won’t just be the heat, either. Dew points in the 70s will bring a heat index at, or just above, 100. Plenty of sunshine, accompanies this, drenching the region.
