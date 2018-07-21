10:00 a.m. update: Rain has begun in portions of Cape May and Cumberland counties. In general, the storm is on track, and then information is as accurate as it was on Friday. A high risk of rip currents is at the beaches Saturday.

A flash flood watch has been put in place by the National Weather Service in Mount Holly for Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning as an unusual July coastal system runs up the coast.

The whole weekend is not a washout, but it will be more of a shopping and arcade day Saturday, rather than a beach day. A windswept rain, a round of coastal flooding, high seas and a low risk for severe weather are all in the cards.

Model guidance has been hinting at a coastal system since late last week, a remarkable achievement. A large trough, or area of low pressure, is settling in the Great Lakes states. This will remain nearly stationary for the next 6-8 days, becoming a mature, closed low-pressure system. Meanwhile, a surface low pressure will move up the East Coast from the Carolinas Friday night, striking South Jersey on Saturday.

We are here to give you the full details and impacts from the coastal system. Friday afternoon, I went onto Facebook Live to discuss the impacts and take viewer questions. However, there are a few minor changes. For the complete update, look below!

Timing

The first drops of rain will start between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday. Rain will start in Cape May County first, working its way north with time.

Rain will quickly turn steady, and periods of rain are expected for the rest of the afternoon and into the evening. The heaviest rain will be between 4 and 8 p.m.

Rain will then taper off, again from south to north, between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Heavy rain the main threat

Rainfall totals between 1 and 2 inches are likely across the region. Who will see the highest amounts will be dependent on the track. A shift of just 25 miles would make the difference for us, given how close the low-pressure system will track.

As a result, a flash flood watch is in effect from 2 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday for the region. Streams and creeks, which take into account factors like overall rainfall amounts and urbanization, make places like Vineland, Millville and Mays Landing susceptible to this.

In addition, embedded torrential downpours are expected for some places. Here, 1 to 2 inch-per-hour rainfall rates can bring quick roadway flooding. The main places of concern are poor drainage areas and the densely constructed barrier islands.

One round of minor coastal flooding

Strong southeast winds (more on that later) will push water up onto the shores. However, being in between the full and new moon, as well as the fast-moving nature of the storm, limits the threat.

The Saturday p.m. high tide will experience minor coastal flood stage for most spots. This is the nuisance flooding common to South Jersey. The first block or two of bayside roads likely will have water in places like Atlantic City, Ventnor, North Wildwood or Ocean City for a few hours. Prepare to move your cars if you need to. Road closures are not ruled out.

Gusty winds

Loose objects will need to be tied down, and small branches or tree limbs may break off. While the low-pressure system and the high-pressure system are not particularly strong, it will still be enough to make it a windy day across the region.

Winds should be on the lighter side for the morning and much of the afternoon. However, after around 4 p.m., winds will make an increase. Here's a breakdown of top gusts expected, by the region.

Jersey Shore - 45 mph (Large trees bend, small limbs or dead large limbs break. A few shingles may come off houses)

Southern Ocean County, Mainland Atlantic County, eastern Cumberland County - 35 mph (trees in motion, twigs break off trees, garbage cans blow over)

Western Cumberland County - 30 mph (garbage cans may blow over and loose lawn objects topple)

Severe weather not ruled out

It is unlikely, but there is a small risk that we run into severe weather. The strong onshore wind will help limit the amount of instability in the air. Still, a severe wind gust is not ruled out in the heaviest downpours. Winds about 5,000 feet above our head (850 millibar layer) give a good gauge for top wind gusts. During the late afternoon and evening, this tops out at 65 mph. That's rare for the height of summer.

In addition, a brief waterspout or tornado is in the cards. Again, though, this is a very low chance.

Drier Sunday, but unsettled weather stays

Temperatures will bottom out at 65-70 degrees Saturday night. Sunday will then see sky cover go from cloudy to partly sunny in the morning. Most of the day is dry. However, hit-or-miss thunderstorms will fire up during the afternoon, as the low pressure in the Great Lakes takes hold.

It'll then be feeling more like Miami than South Jersey for the week. Dew points will be in the sticky 70s and rounds of showers/storms are expected most days of the new workweek. Monday and Thursday look to be the wettest day, possibly spelling trouble for the Atlantic City beach concert with Demi Lovato on Thursday. Tuesday and Wednesday then look to be mostly dry, especially at the shore.