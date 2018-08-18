UPDATE: The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Ocean County through 7:30 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly issued a flash flood watch Saturday for Ocean and Salem counties, lasting through 3 a.m. on Sunday.
Rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely to pass through parts of South Jersey for the rest of the afternoon and evening. Areas that had heavy rainfall Friday will be the most susceptible to flash flooding, according to the service.
Northern Ocean County may see some flooding if multiple, heavy storms pass through, especially after the severe thunderstorm Friday night, according to Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci.
Atlantic, Cumberland and Cape May counties are absent from the alert. The reason being is two fold.
1 - Far southeastern New Jersey has seen the least amount of rainfall in the state.
2 - The sandy soil of the Pine Barrens makes the region more resistant to flooding.
Other counties in the watch include Camden, eastern Monmouth, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, northwestern Burlington, Somerset, Southeastern Burlington, Sussex, Warren and western Monmouth.