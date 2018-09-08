Ocean County is under a flood watch from 2 a.m. Sunday through 7 p.m. Monday as the remnants of Gordon and a stationary front bear the potential for heavy downpours.
Abundant moisture associated with both systems are leading to the flood watch. Scattered showers are anticipated Sunday morning, so it is not a washout then. However, as the stationary front turns into a warm front and moves north, torrential downpours will be expected at times. This will continue through Sunday morning. The Monday morning commute will need to be paid attention to as well, as the potential for heavy rain continues. Then, once the warm front passes by Monday midday, the risk for rainfall will diminish.
According to Floodsafety.com, flash flooding is the leading cause of weather related deaths …
Rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour in localized cells would promote flooding in urban areas (including shore communities) and in small streams and creeks, where waters can rapidly rise. Still, though, flash flood guidance as of Saturday afternoon required nearly 3 inches of rain per hour for this type of flooding to occur.
A widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected during the time of the flood watch. While Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties are not included in the flood watch as of Saturday afternoon, heavy rain is still possible in localized showers.
A stiff easterly wind will reduce visibility even further in the downpours. Sustained winds of 15-20 mph are expected on the mainland Sunday and Monday with 25-30 mph winds at the shore.
In addition, coastal flooding will be an issue with each high tide through Monday evening. Minor flood stage is expected during the Sunday morning high tide. The Sunday p.m. high tide is expected to be in moderate flood stage. Pockets of major flood stage are not ruled out near Cape May and on the Delaware Bay.