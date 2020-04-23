After an overnight soaker, additional intervals of rain will be likely Friday, bringing the possibility of stream and creek flooding. Looking toward the weekend, expect Saturday to be dry with a storm system Sunday taking a nearly identical path.
Low pressure will be quickly exiting West Virginia around sunrise Friday. You won’t be seeing any sun, but rather more steady rain will last until around 8 a.m.
Compared to Thursday night, it won’t be as much of a soaker. Still, there will be periods of rain. The center of the low pressure will pass midday. Then, back-end energy will sweep through.
All of this is to say that, yes, there will be periods of rain Friday, but to find exact dry times will be tough. I will say the driest time looks to be between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., but rain will still be present then. After 4 p.m., that back-end energy will bring a line of heavy rain, getting out of here between 6 and 8 p.m. After that, the storm will be gone.
Rainfall totals will be between 0.75 and 1.25 inches, with a few spots getting near 1.5 inches. Stream and creek flooding will be a concern Friday. Take the usual precautions.
Otherwise, morning lows will start mildly in the low 50s. However, we won’t rise much after that, with highs on either side of 60 degrees.
Friday night will be slow to clear out, but it will be dry. Temperatures will fall into the 40s by midnight. Morning lows Saturday will range from the low 40s in Bridgeton, where I was Friday to celebrate Peggy Page winning the South Jersey Snow Sweepstakes, to the mid-40s in Brigantine and the shore.
Saturday will be our brief, dry reprieve. It will be a nice late April day. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will pop to around 60 inland, staying cooler at the shore. While I wouldn’t do much planting just yet, due to the possibility of frost into early May, an outdoor home project will be good to go.
Rain will come back. Another low pressure system will move from the Ohio River Valley into West Virginia, cross New Jersey and then head out to sea.
Saturday evening will be dry and good for a campfire at your place. Then, overnight, rain will move in between 3 and 6 a.m. A strong southeast wind will pick up, and it’ll stay strong into Sunday morning. Minor stage coastal flooding will be likely with at least the early Sunday high tide.
Rain, heavy at times, will continue into Sunday morning. At some point, a warm front will lift north and we’ll catch a break. How long that break will be will need another day to sort out.
Sunday night will be wet, regardless. By Monday morning, we’ll dry out and eventually clear out.
Additional stream and creek flooding will threaten.
