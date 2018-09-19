The storm formerly known as Florence has exited stage right into the Atlantic Ocean. For the foreseeable future, there is thankfully no tropical weather for the East Coast to worry about.
Closer to home, and speaking of tropics, it won’t be feeling very tropical Wednesday. As someone I used to intern for said, we’ve “cleansed our atmospheric pallet.” Dew points are in the mid 60s to start, which is still on that border between sticky and dry, but less humid than where we were Tuesday.
A mix of sun and clouds (low clouds in the morning) will take us throughout the day. We should be able to tap into some warmer air aloft, bringing a high temperature in the mid 80s on the mainland, with the shore not too far behind. A comfortable, warm day.
A light wind, lower dew points and a mainly clear sky will allow us to cool off nicely after dark. No air conditioner will be needed as temperatures slide through the 70s during the evening. Thursday morning lows will range from the low 60s on the mainland to the upper 60s along the shore in places like Cape May and Barnegat Light. We could even dip into the 50s well into the Pine Barrens.
Thursday will start sunny. A back-door cold front will pull in some “cooler” air. Still, a high in the mid 70s is just a tick below seasonable for what will be late-September by then. So, all outdoor activities will be a go.
Clouds will increase during the afternoon as a warm front passes to our north. No rain is expected, though. Temperatures Thursday night will again be enough to leave the air conditioner off.
As we kick off our weekend, Friday will be wonderful for the beach. High pressure will be sitting offshore. High temperatures will get into the low to mid 80s everywhere, with the humidity level low. A mostly sunny sky will shine down upon the shores and mainland. The only caveat to the forecast will be the still southwest wind. But what an end to the week!
Also, now that summer is more in the rear view mirror and school is the norm, I want to put out a little PSA. I’m more than happy to come and speak to your group. From schools to churches to any other organization, from Barnegat Light to Millville, feel free to contact me if you’re interested.