Florence strengthens to Category 4, takes aim at Carolinas

This photo provided by NASA shows Hurricane Florence from the International Space Station on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, as it threatens the U.S. East Coast. Forecasters said Florence could become an extremely dangerous major hurricane sometime Monday and remain that way for days. (NASA via AP)

 The Associated Press

Florence, a major, category 4 hurricane as of Monday afternoon, is is eyeing down a landfall in the southern mid-Atlantic. It is likely to become the fifth major hurricane to make landfall north of Florida since records were kept in 1851. South Jersey is in the clear of a direct landfall. However, days of indirect impacts to the water and even here on land are expected. 

(You can follow me on Facebook and Twitter for more updates)

Hurricane Florence started out Monday as a category 2 hurricane in the 5 a.m. update. However, it rapidly intensified it's eye, growing its wind field as it did so. At 11 a.m. it was a category 3 hurricane, with 115 mph winds. Then, a special update put out in the afternoon took it another category higher. Hurricane Hunters found sustained winds of 130 mph, a category 4 storm. 

+8 
11AM Cone.png

As of 5 p.m. Monday, Hurricane Florence is a category 4 hurricane with 140 mph winds. Image via NOAA. 

By definition, Florence underwent rapid intensification (RI), which is a 35 mph increase in winds in a 24 hour period, between Sunday and Monday afternoons.

It has its strength, and it has its path too. 

+8 
What does the inside of a hurricane's eye look like?

As the storm system rotates faster and faster, an eye forms in the center. The eye is where the center of low pressure is, as air is sucked up high into the atmosphere in a counterclockwise fashion (clockwise in the Southern Hemisphere). Image is via NASA. 

Yesterday, we determined that the storm would come to or very near land, rather than go out to sea. Today, the path of the storm is coming into focus. The National Hurricane Center's cone of uncertainty has a landfall roughly between Charleston, South Carolina and  North Carolina's Outer Banks, although shifts in the tracks are possible. A mandatory evacuation is in place for Dare County and Hatteras Island. Here's what impacting the track

Tuesday - Thursday morning

Florence will be steered by two ridges, or areas of high pressure. One sits to the north out in the Atlantic Ocean, stretching from just offshore all the way until Spain and France. The second sits in the Caribbean Sea. This only gives Florence one way to go, to the west-northwest. 

+8 
Florence

High pressures to the north and south are only giving Florence one direction to go. However, once it goes near the coast, there are still options on the table for a landfall. Since 1851, a storm in Florence's place has never gone in this direction. Image via VentuSky.

Thursday afternoon - Monday

On Thursday afternoon, Florence will be very near to the coast. The path from there then diverges into two solutions.

- The storm rides the more southerly part of the cone, continuing to be suppressed south thanks to the northern high pressure. The main hurricane models depicted this solution on Monday.

+8 
Computer Model Esembles.png

Hurricane mode tracks show many of the runs going into North Carolina. However, there is a way for a Virginia landfall. Image via TropicalTidbits. 

- The storm hugs the northern edge of the cone. It gets near or even just makes landfall near the Outer Bank of Virginia. It then meanders around this region, as high pressure to the west is too strong to push Florence west. This could continue until Monday. The American (GFS) and Canadian (CMC) models both depicted this scenario. 

+8 
GFS Ensemble.png

The GFS Ensemble shows high pressure (reds) stuffing Florence at the North Carolina coast because it is located to the north and west. Image via TropicalTidbits. 
+8 
CMC Friday.png

The Canadian Model shows the same set-up for Friday. The high pressure (reds) to the north and west stop Florence in it's track around North Carolina. Image via Tropical Tidbits. 

It is worth noting, too, that the stronger the hurricane, the more that it would turn to the north. 

Even with this, a South Jersey landfall is not likely. However, there are still impacts to be watched for. As of Monday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center has South Jersey in a 5 to 20 percent risk of Tropical Storm Force (39-73 mph winds). More than the wind, will be the coastal flooding, high surf and rip currents. Storm surge is often the most deadly part of a hurricane, not the winds. 

+8 
TS Winds Prob.png

South Jersey is still in the 5 to 20 percent chance of Tropical Storm Force winds, according to the National Hurricane Center. 
+8 
AccuWeather Wind Gusts

Image via Accuweather

Coastal flooding that runs for multiple days is likely. This would likely start with the Friday high tides. However, Thursday p.m. is not ruled out. Rounds of minor to moderate flood stage are likely. A surge of 1 to 2 feet is likely for the  The moon will be in quarter stage by the weekend, which will lower tides.

High surf and deadly rip currents will likely continue through the week into the weekend. The combination of Monday's set-up will "pass the baton" to Florence's impacts mid-week. Surfers and beach goes should stay out of the water. Unguarded beaches are now common in the region, making it more of a reason to stay out. Wednesday and Thursday will likely be enticing enough outside to head for the shore. 

Inexperienced mariners and those on small craft should avoid the waters starting on Friday and into the weekend. 

Tags

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.