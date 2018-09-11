Florence, a major, category 4 hurricane as of Monday afternoon, is eyeing a landfall in the southern mid-Atlantic. It is likely to become the fifth major hurricane to make landfall north of Florida since records were kept in 1851. South Jersey is in the clear of a direct landfall. However, days of indirect impacts to the water and even here on land are expected.
Hurricane Florence started out Monday as a category 2 hurricane in the 5 a.m. update. However, it rapidly intensified it's eye, growing its wind field as it did so. At 11 a.m. it was a category 3 hurricane, with 115 mph winds. Then, a special update put out in the afternoon took it another category higher. Hurricane Hunters found sustained winds of 130 mph, a category 4 storm.
NOAA's WP-3D Orion (#NOAA42) and Gulfstream-IV (#NOAA49) are flying missions today to survey Hurricane #Florence. Check out this video from yesterday's P-3 flight into #Florence. Stay up to date on all hurricane activity at https://t.co/MlZk25kG0d. Video: Nick Underwood/NOAA pic.twitter.com/MZXhiJWvVh— NOAA Aircraft Operations Center (@NOAA_HurrHunter) September 10, 2018
By definition, Florence underwent rapid intensification (RI), which is a 35 mph increase in winds in a 24 hour period, between Sunday and Monday afternoons.
If we were be stricken by a hurricane, we would be given plenty of notice and instructions o…
It has its strength, and it has its path too.
Monday, we determined the storm would come to or very near land, rather than go out to sea. Tuesday, the path of the storm is coming into focus. The National Hurricane Center's cone of uncertainty has a landfall roughly between Charleston, South Carolina and North Carolina's Outer Banks, although shifts in the tracks are possible. A mandatory evacuation is in place for Dare County and Hatteras Island.
Here's what impacting the track.
Here is a map regarding current evacuation orders for the #OuterBanks #OBX pic.twitter.com/zWTyR9Qa1D— Dare County EM (@DareCountyEM) September 10, 2018
Tuesday - Thursday morning
Florence will be steered by two ridges, or areas of high pressure. One sits to the north out in the Atlantic Ocean, stretching from just offshore all the way until Spain and France. The second sits in the Caribbean Sea. This only gives Florence one way to go, to the west-northwest.
Thursday afternoon - Monday
On Thursday afternoon, Florence will be very near to the coast. The path from there diverges into two solutions.
One solution is the storm rides the more southerly part of the cone, continuing to be suppressed south thanks to the northern high pressure. The main hurricane models depicted this solution on Monday.
The second solution is the storm hugs the northern edge of the cone. It gets near or even just makes landfall near the Outer Bank of Virginia. It then meanders around this region, as high pressure to the west is too strong to push Florence west. This could continue until Monday. The American (GFS) and Canadian (CMC) models both depicted this scenario.
It is worth noting, too, that the stronger the hurricane, the more that it would turn to the north.
Even with these cases, a South Jersey landfall is not likely. However, there are still impacts to be watched for. As of Monday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center has South Jersey in a 5 to 20 percent risk of Tropical Storm Force (39-73 mph winds). More than the wind, will be the coastal flooding, high surf and rip currents. Storm surge is often the most deadly part of a hurricane, not the winds.
Coastal flooding that runs for multiple days is likely. This would likely start with the Friday high tides. However, Thursday afternoon is not ruled out. Rounds of minor to moderate flood stage are likely. The moon will be in quarter stage by the weekend, which will lower tides.
The National Hurricane Center has another pocketful of improvements to help you this hurrica…
High surf and deadly rip currents will likely continue through the week into the weekend. The combination of Monday's set-up will "pass the baton" to Florence's impacts mid-week. Surfers and beach goes should stay out of the water. Unguarded beaches are now common in the region, making it more of a reason to stay out. Wednesday and Thursday will likely be enticing enough outside to head for the shore.
As the remnants of Gordon finally gets its passport and leaves the United States, a drying t…
Inexperienced mariners and those on small craft should avoid the waters starting on Friday and into the weekend.