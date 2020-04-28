After our one-day special of bright, blue sky and comfortable weather, we will be greeted again by a storm system. Three days of cloud cover, two days of strong winds and one day of flooding rain will be likely.

Wednesday will feature cloud cover, strong winds, but only a little rain. Showers associated with a warm front will pass through until about 9 a.m., ending from Cape May to Ocean County.

The rest of the day will be windy. Southeast winds of 15-25 mph will be likely. Take in any loose objects. It’ll be mostly cloudy, and temperatures should climb into the low 60s on the mainland, with upper 50s at the shore. Other than patchy drizzle, the rest of the day will be dry. Outdoor exercise or yard work will actually be OK.

The stiff winds continue Wednesday night. Areas of drizzle will continue as the oceanic air blows in. Between the southerly winds and water temperatures hovering around 50, we’ll stay in the mild 50s overnight.

Thursday will be the day of focus for stormy weather. Damaging winds and flooding rains will be a threat. As the center of the low pressure inches closer from the Great Lakes, it will bump up against Tuesday’s high pressure, well out to sea. That will increase the pressure gradient, which, in turn, turns up the dial on the winds.

Downed tree limbs, power lines and tough driving on the roads will be possible. Sustained winds will blow 20-30 mph. Wind gusts will be 40-45 mph on the mainland during the day, with 45-50 mph gusts at the shore.

Thursday Daytime Gusts

Forecasted wind gusts during the day on Thursday. 

The day itself will actually be fairly dry, with isolated showers and areas of drizzle. While it will be pretty gray out, high temperatures should make it into the mid-60s in Hammonton and the mainland with upper 50s in Holgate and at the shore.

Thursday Gusts (Line)

Forecasted wind gusts for when the line of heavy rain will pass late Thursday or early Friday. 

This will all come to a head from 5 p.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Friday. The cold front will sweep through during this time, bringing a few hours’ worth of heavy, very possibly flooding, rains. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of rain should fall during this time. Roadway, small stream and creek flooding will be a concern.

In addition, winds will go up another notch. The front should be able to drag down a strong river of air just 1,000 to 2,000 feet above our heads. Wind gusts should be 45-50 mph inland, with 55-60 mph at the shore. Keep a charged flashlight available at night, should the power go out.

After 1 a.m. or so, the rain will quickly move out. We’ll remain cloudy, but winds should calm significantly as the low pressure passes nearly overhead.

Like our last couple of systems, the back end of the storm will linger. That will mean a chilly late April day, with plenty of clouds and a few showers. I do not believe it will be a washout, but if you need to do something outside and you have zero tolerance for rain, then I’d move it to a much more comfortable Saturday.

Finally, I’m still eyeing coastal flooding for Thursday. Tide forecasts have come below flood stage, but given the strong south to southeast winds, I would imagine some minor flooding will occur.

