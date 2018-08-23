The dog days of summer are over, South Jersey!
High pressure from the Canadian Rockies will expand into the region Thursday, bringing an extended break from the heat, and to your air conditioner, into the weekend.
We wake Thursday to areas of sunshine. Dew points are continuing their journey downward as the pressure moves upward. High pressure is located in the Midwest, stretching from Maine to Georgia and Texas to Alberta. This system means business.
Dew points have hovered over 70 degrees regularly this month. However, on Thursday, we should average a dew point around 60 degrees, on the border of “dry” and “a touch humid.” In Egg Harbor Township, it will be the first day since July 9 we have had weather this dry, according to the New Jersey State Climatologist’s Office.
Cloud cover will be partly sunny. A large piece of upper-level energy (vorticity in the weather world) that rolls through will keep just a few clouds in the forecast. We won’t notice too much. Highs will be just around 80 on a northwest wind.
As we go into the evening, the low dew points will cause temperatures to drop quickly on the mainland. Temperatures should be in the 60s by midnight, with the shore still in the 70s. Lows will range from the mid 50s in the Pine Barrens to the mid 60s at the shore.
Friday and Saturday will be a repeat performance of Thursday. In short, it will be refreshing. Even as a heat lover myself, this will be a comfortable change. Don’t worry, heat people, we have something for you at the end.
Sunday then sees our Canadian high pressure get absorbed into a huge ridge of high pressure in the Atlantic Ocean. A blast of hot and humid air will start to infiltrate on Sunday. Highs will make a 5-degree jump from Saturday, with a little humidity in the air.
Monday through Wednesday may then bring heat wave No. 4 for the year to South Jersey. Highs at, or above, 90 are expected.
The heat index will flirt with 100 degrees and Tuesday should be above that.