Saturday and Sunday will be the ideal summer weekend to spend at the beach, boardwalk or the park!
With the cold front passing offshore, winds will be gusty behind it. Saturday’s winds will breeze along, creating gorgeously comfortable conditions with highs in the upper 70s on the mainland and shore. Keep an eye on those umbrellas in the sand!
Sunday is akin to Saturday with notably less humidity. High pressure will build, allowing for a quite comfortable outdoor experience.
Some excitement has taken shape over the Atlantic Ocean in the form of a well-defined low-pressure disturbance producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The track is a west-northwestward projection that will slowly move north off the coast of North Carolina.
There is a likelihood for this disturbance to affect southern New Jersey by midweek, however it does not appear to be significantly impactful. The severity of this incoming disturbance will be observed closely for any changes.
Additionally, tropical storm Beryl, well southeast of Puerto Rico, is slowly moving northwest with the potential to assume hurricane status while over the ocean.
Before any land interaction nearing Puerto Rico, the intensity will decrease. However, this will continue to be monitored for any changes and South Jersey is not an area of concern. Surely, it is helpful to recognize the signs of potential hurricane development for local preparedness!
Monday, high pressure shifts south and the heat rises along with the humidity. Clouds enter as a front from the west moves in at night.
A stifling increase of sultry warmth is in play for Tuesday as the front anchors itself to deliver showers later in the afternoon and evening.
Showers will continue throughout much of Wednesday.
Thursday, a tropical disturbance will pass offshore.
, the aforementioned tropical disturbance will pass offshore to the east toward New England. As of now, a west to northwest flow will likely impede significant rainfall. But, this combination of the low pressure over the ocean and the frontal system may cause more increased widespread storms, depending on track and intensity.
With this, Friday stays very warm with a few clouds still in sight.