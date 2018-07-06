The end of the week will be a soggy finish, but will bring an end to the oppression that accompanies summertime heat.
A cold front passing through will drop the temperatures and bring rain with a few gusty breezes. By daybreak, showers will have already commenced and will ramp up in the early afternoon. Thunderstorms move into the region throughout the day, which can produce heavy bouts of rain. Flooding will be a concern depending on intensity and how quickly the storms move.
Overall, the brunt of the showers and thunderstorms will arrive in the afternoon Friday and stay until the evening hours. A potential for flash flooding cannot be ruled out. This can be-come especially problematic in more urbanized regions and bay side roads.
Come Saturday, the front will have already trekked offshore, taking away all the rain. High pressure makes a sweet comeback bringing conditions back down to normal, with the high barely reaching 80 on the mainland and the mid 70s at the shore.
The air will feel downright crisp in comparison to the previous week as the humidity lessens over the weekend. Sunday is basically a blissful repeat of Saturday with nonstop sunshine, a perfect summer day to make some Jersey Shore memories!
Next week starts by heating up Monday to the upper 80s. And with the increase in temperature comes an onslaught of humidity.
Tuesday reminds us that with heat and humidity there must be a balance of power in the atmosphere; translating to afternoon showers and thunderstorms. A weak cold front will be to blame following the return of increased moisture and daytime heating.
Wednesday is essentially the same deal as Tuesday with the likelihood of afternoon showers and considerable humidity. The consistent southeast, onshore flow further promotes cloudiness and drizzle throughout the afternoon and evening.
It stays cloudy and warm into Thursday.
and the sun will be limited to a few peek-a-boos, here and there. The high will be climbing again into the 90s on the mainland and the upper 80s at the shore.