Scientists confirm July set new global heat record

FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, July 25, 2019, a bird sits on a straw bale on a field in Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises during an ongoing heatwave in Europe. The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday Aug. 15, 2019, that July was the hottest month measured on Earth since records began in 1880. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, FILE)

 Michael Probst

A sultry and unsettled air mass packing extreme heat and humidity has enveloped the region Monday.

Furthest inland counties border a heat advisory set in place for counties just outside of the immediate area, closer to the I-95 corridor.

High temperatures will soar to the mid-90s. Factoring both the heat and humidity could lead to heat indices of nearly 100 degrees in some areas in South Jersey.

Monday is by far looking to be the hottest day of the week.

Expect to start the day with patchy fog. The slightest chance for late day isolated to scattered storms exists.

The potential also exists for an overnight storm to go through. However, what is more important Monday is staying safe in the excessive heat. Overnight lows look to be in the mid-70s.

Unfortunately, Tuesday will be unable to initiate relief. The heat wave will remain in place as highs enter the low 90s.

Again, seeing heat indices will reach the upper 90s. Severe thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Isolated heavy rain could induce flooding across many locations.

Tuesday is not expected to be a complete washout, but any storms that do happen are most likely going to be very strong.

By midweek, a cold front is expected to swoop in to help fix the heat problem. But cooler temperatures will not be felt until week’s end. Before the front arrives, Wednesday will maintain highs in the upper 80s. Partially sunny skies may see a storm or two developing in the afternoon through evening.

Thursday will manage mid-80s for the daytime highs.

Storm coverage is expected throughout the day, but there will be times of sun. Mainland lows will drop to the mid-60s.

At last, Friday and Saturday will offer ideal weather conditions.

Dry conditions will ensue, dropping the moisture content in the air to a comfortable level.

High temperatures will be near 80. Along the shore, highs may finish in the upper 70s. Friday night’s lows will be refreshingly in the low 60s.

Come Sunday, clouds will make a return, but the temperatures will be consistently seasonable all weekend.

Alexa Trischler, a broadcast meteorologist in West Virginia and native of South Jersey, is filling in while Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci is away.

Tags

Load comments