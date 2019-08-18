A sultry and unsettled air mass packing extreme heat and humidity has enveloped the region Monday.
Furthest inland counties border a heat advisory set in place for counties just outside of the immediate area, closer to the I-95 corridor.
High temperatures will soar to the mid-90s. Factoring both the heat and humidity could lead to heat indices of nearly 100 degrees in some areas in South Jersey.
Monday is by far looking to be the hottest day of the week.
Expect to start the day with patchy fog. The slightest chance for late day isolated to scattered storms exists.
The potential also exists for an overnight storm to go through. However, what is more important Monday is staying safe in the excessive heat. Overnight lows look to be in the mid-70s.
Unfortunately, Tuesday will be unable to initiate relief. The heat wave will remain in place as highs enter the low 90s.
Again, seeing heat indices will reach the upper 90s. Severe thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Isolated heavy rain could induce flooding across many locations.
Tuesday is not expected to be a complete washout, but any storms that do happen are most likely going to be very strong.
By midweek, a cold front is expected to swoop in to help fix the heat problem. But cooler temperatures will not be felt until week’s end. Before the front arrives, Wednesday will maintain highs in the upper 80s. Partially sunny skies may see a storm or two developing in the afternoon through evening.
Thursday will manage mid-80s for the daytime highs.
Storm coverage is expected throughout the day, but there will be times of sun. Mainland lows will drop to the mid-60s.
Joe's 7 Day Forecast
104 degrees - July 3, 1966
105 degrees - July 22, 2011
105 degrees - July 23, 2011
106 degrees - June 28, 1969
Weeks before the history Atlantic City Pop Festival in early August at the Atlantic City Race Track, the region broiled with a 106 degree thermometer reading.
As of 2019, the reading still beats the next highest temperature by nine degrees.
How does that number stack up to the rest of New Jersey?
The 106 degree reading is about as sweltering as it gets in the Garden State. It's near the top of the list for hottest days in recorded history.
Note the list is only taken from official climate stations, with the exception of the top spot, which is verified by the New Jersey State Climatologist.
Old Bridge - 110 degrees (Official hottest location in New Jersey on July 10, 1936)
Newark Liberty International Airport - 108 degrees
Atlantic City International Airport - 106 degrees
Trenton - 106 degrees (twice)
Millville - 103 degrees
At last, Friday and Saturday will offer ideal weather conditions.
Dry conditions will ensue, dropping the moisture content in the air to a comfortable level.
High temperatures will be near 80. Along the shore, highs may finish in the upper 70s. Friday night’s lows will be refreshingly in the low 60s.
Come Sunday, clouds will make a return, but the temperatures will be consistently seasonable all weekend.
