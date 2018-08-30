Our heat wave will grip the region for one more day Thursday. Then, we go from 90s to 80s for Labor Day weekend, with a couple of rain chances thrown in between.
A cold front is positioned Thursday morning just northwest of the I-95 corridor. This will be our heat breaker. Until then, it is sultry.
Morning lows are in the mid to upper 70s again. Tuesday we broke the record for the warmest minimum low temperature; we likely did it Wednesday, too, and we could do it again Thursday. We would have to stay above 76 for the day.
Morning sunshine will mix with afternoon clouds. High temperatures will be lower, in the low 90s on the mainland and the mid 80s at the shore. Still, it will feel like 100 degrees.
As the cold front closes in, showers/storms do develop. The risk for one begins as early as 4 p.m. for those in Hammonton and Upper Deerfield.
The potential will then work southeast. I believe that most of Cape May County should be dry while the sun is out. A stationary front then settles in overnight. Lows bottom out in the low 70s.
This takes us to Labor Day Weekend. In short, it will be unsettled, but each day you’ll be able take in some outdoor and shore activities. For a deeper dive, let’s break it down day by day.
Friday
Rain coverage — Scattered. Is it a washout? No. In short — Not the best looking day, but good enough for most outdoor work or a boardwalk stroll (reporter Maxwell Reil and I will be spending our day on the Wildwood and Ocean City boardwalks.)
Saturday
Rain coverage — Isolated. Is it a washout? No. In short — Looking optimistic, with most of the day likely dry.
Sunday
Rain coverage — Isolated (p.m.) Is it a washout? No. In short — Get outside and enjoy!
Labor Day
Rain coverage — Isolated (p.m.) Is it a washout? No. In short — The same as Sunday as we wrap up the last summer holiday, feeling just like summer.