Sea Isle City Beach lifeguard John Truax flies a red flag Tuesday from his stand at the 44th Street beach, keeping bathers in only waist-deep water because of the strong rip currents. Tuesday July 24, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)

 Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer

Expect to see many red flags out along the Jersey Shore on Wednesday.

A high risk of rip currents will be likely throughout the day. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

Rip currents are most frequent when waves were at least 2 feet high, wave intervals 8 seconds or slower and winds perpendicular to the land.

Wave heights Wednesday will be 3 to 4 feet with long period swells around low tide, which will be 2 to 4 p.m. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10 to 15 knots.

Towns are free to allow or not allow swimmers into the water as they see fit. However, to be safe, always swim under the supervision of a lifeguard. 

