Expect to see many red flags out along the Jersey Shore on Wednesday.
A high risk of rip currents will be likely throughout the day. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
Rip currents are most frequent when waves were at least 2 feet high, wave intervals 8 seconds or slower and winds perpendicular to the land.
Wave heights Wednesday will be 3 to 4 feet with long period swells around low tide, which will be 2 to 4 p.m. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10 to 15 knots.
Towns are free to allow or not allow swimmers into the water as they see fit. However, to be safe, always swim under the supervision of a lifeguard.
Heat wave coming to South Jersey, here's what to know
Joe's 7 Day Forecast
Heat alerts have been expanded
How sweltering does it have to be for a heat advisory?
How about an excessive heat warning?
Why is this all happening?
How hot will it feel?
It'll turn sticky, and eventually oppressive
Will we be breaking any records along the way?
How much above average is this?
Will the ocean provide the shore will a cool down?
Six day heat waves are becomming more common
Expect poor air quality, too.
Unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups will be likely on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The intense sun and stagnant air will develop ozone and smog.
This will complete the "Triple H" of hazy, hot and humid.
South Jersey is in a level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather Wednesday
Roadway flooding will be the bigger concern
Watch where you walk your pets during a heat wave
There's nothing worse than stepping on your blacktop driveway on a hot summer day, right? Well, if it's too hot for bare feet, it's too hot for bare paws, too.
Using just a temperature gun and the grounds at The Press building in Pleasantville, the surface temperature of the blacktop, sidewalk and grass was measured.
The blacktop recorded a temperature of over 140 degrees during the afternoon. That is enough to burn both your feet, as well as your pooch's paws. The sidewalk saw a drop of nearly 20 degrees! Lastly, the grass is where the coolest conditions were. The thermometer did not even crack 100 degrees.
The reason for the swing in temperature has to do with something called albedo. Albedo is the reflective of a surface with respect to incoming radiation. Darker objects, like a driveway or many parking lots, absorb more radiation. Therefore, that heat stays within the surface, turning hotter.
Meanwhile, lightly-colored surfaces, such as a sidewalk, do a better job of reflecting radiation from the hot sun. This is not due to albedo but due to another factor called heat capacity The grass, which was the coolest of the three, holds water in the soil. This water makes its ability to heat or cool down much slower than the other objects.