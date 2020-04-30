Damaging gusts will be a weather threat again, as a screaming southerly wind will bring not only that but a period of heavy rain, too.
Friday will then be less windy, with showers around before a dry and warmer weekend.
A high wind warning will be in effect through 8 p.m. for all of South Jersey on Thursday, an upgrade from the National Weather Service. Through midday, a whistling southeasterly sustained wind between 15 and 25 mph will start the day. Gusts will be in the 30s. For reference, Wednesday’s sustained winds were around this level. I could hear the noise through the trees.
We will be mostly dry until that line of rain comes in as early as 4 p.m. The brunt of our tropical tap — our moisture is coming from the Bahamas and Cuba — will still be to our west until late.
As long as you can handle the intensifying winds and the very spotty shower and drizzle, anything outdoors will be OK, as long as it’s done safely. High temperatures will be similar to Wednesday, where places like Upper Deerfield and Buena Vista were in the upper 60s, the rest of the mainland was in the low 60s and the shore will be in the mid-50s.
Winds will pick up during the day. The afternoon will see sustained winds of 20-30 mph; gusts will be 45-55 mph. Typically once you get above 45 mph, you start to see damage to tree limbs and power lines. Be careful while driving on the bridges, as your vehicle will sway.
However, there is the potential for even higher winds. About 1,000 feet above our heads, winds will blow up to 60 mph. At about 2,000 feet, it’ll blow up to 80 mph during the evening. While I do not anticipate 80 mph gusts, unlike the events of April 13. Be prepared for spotty power outages and take in any loose objects. Pockets of sunshine during the day can mix these down. Heavy rain can mix these down, too.
That will be the next concern with Thursday. After 4 p.m., a line of heavy rain will enter Cumberland County. By 6 or 7 p.m., the wind swept rain will begin in Long Beach Island, as it works its way eastward. By 9 p.m., western Cumberland County will dry out, though it will take until midnight to roll off Long Beach Island. Expect 4 to 5 hours of heavy rain.
Within this rain will be low visibility, making driving difficult, pockets of road flooding and even a few streams and creeks rising above their banks. It will be another reason to stay home and not go out Thursday night.
Rainfall totals from the line will be between 0.75 and 1.25 inches, with up to a tenth of an inch seen during the day Thursday, before the line.
After the line passes, the winds will calm significantly. Besides a spotty shower, the rest of the night will be dry, too. Low temperatures will be in the mid-50s, well above average.
We then go into Friday, which will be a transition day toward the fairly pleasant weekend ahead. A piece of vorticity, or an area of spin in the mid levels of the atmosphere, will pass through. The center of the low pressure will pass, too.
Expect a cloudy day. Most of the time between dawn and 2 p.m. will be dry, with just isolated showers. Then, after 2 p.m., intervals of rain will fall. Small hail will be possible in any shower after this time. Could you find dry time for a walk? Yes, but I wouldn’t make a special trip to go for a hike. High temperatures will be on either side of 60.
Spotty showers will continue through Friday evening as the low pressure system stalls overhead. Even the pre-dawn hours Saturday will see more showers, but it will dry out by dawn, as the system finally moves away. Between 0.10 and 0.25 inches of rain will be expected Friday into Friday night.
Saturday and Sunday will be our first weekend in a while where both days will be dry, comfortable and mild. It’ll be T-shirt weather both days, though along the shore you’ll want a light jacket Sunday. Early clouds will give way to sun Saturday. For Sunday, expect a mix of clouds and sun. You may even want to leave the windows open Saturday night, with lows just around 50.
