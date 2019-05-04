Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be the featured guest at the New Jersey Coastal Coalition‘s weekly Tidal Flooding Talk broadcast at 7 p.m. Sunday.
The Facebook Live event will take place at the Irish Pub on St. James Place in Atlantic City. Martucci will talk about the impacts of coastal flooding along the shore, forecasting for South Jersey and answer viewers questions.
The New Jersey Coastal Coalition is a nonprofit that seeks to “build more resilient communities at the Jersey Shore by developing policies and practices that will anticipate future concerns and to create solutions to be shared by all participants.” The group includes county offices of emergency management and local governments.
Previous Press Meteorologist and current meteorologist for WFMZ-TV in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Dan Skeldon will host the talk alongside Palma Accardi, technical assistant construction official in Margate.
The Press will share the Facebook live stream at facebook.com/pressofac. You can also follow Martucci on Facebook at facebook.com/joemartwx for the feed, both during and after the event.
This is Joe's third appearance on the show.
