Meteorologist Joe Martucci tried the use the power of the sun and heat to cook an egg on the driveway around noon on Sunday.
This is Joe cracking the egg:
We're frying the egg again. The driveway is hotter than the road. Sunny side up, here we come. #NJwx pic.twitter.com/4UojqthP1z— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) July 21, 2019
About two hours later, the results came in. In the meanwhile, the blazing sunshine roasted Atlantic City International Airport to 100 degrees for the first time since 2012. Could you call it over medium?
Temperatures on the blacktop are often much hotter than grassy areas of sidewalks. The dark color absorbs the radiation of the sunlight effectively, making it as much as 20 to 30 degrees warmer as white surfaces, Joe pointed out on Monday at The Press office.