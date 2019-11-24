The 2019-20 winter outlook is stormy, with early shots of arctic air. The potential for tricky traveling on the roads and icy sidewalks means salt spreaders will stay busy, but that comes with an environmental cost.
“Rock salt isn’t great for your concrete. It isn’t great for your cars,” said David Herman, president and owner of Banner Chemical Corp. Located in Orange, Essex County, Herman sells chemicals to melt snow and ice throughout the state.
Rock salt hinders the environment. By lowering the freezing point of snow and ice, it helps loosen bonded ice from the surface so it can be plowed.
“There’s historically been an over-application of rock salt,” said Martin Tirado, CEO of the Snow and Ice Management Association.
The University of Massachusetts Amherst notes that any salt reduces the hardiness of leaves and plants, which can die in the icy, winter wind. Salt also increases water stress in the soil, among other factors.
“Sodium chloride is one of the major leachers of lead in pipes,” said Jeff Tittel, director of the New Jersey Sierra Club.
South Jersey governments are attempting to keep the streets clean while staying green. A combination of knowledge and better products means if anti-icing measures are executed correctly, plowing is done faster, people get on their way quicker and the environment is less impacted.
“We used to use almost 200 tons of salt (in a winter). ... We now usually go through 100-150 tons a year,” said Bill Macomber, director of public works for Avalon.
Tirado said environmentally sensitive snow and ice management practices have “absolutely” been a trend.
“Environmental contamination and damage to properties are the main trends,” Tirado said.
It’s more efficient practices that help to produce greener results.
“We have a lot of flowers and plants in the centers (of the roads). Using better knowledge, we’re not burning the grasses and flower beds the same. We’re not putting it (salt) down as heavy as we used to, the drivers are better trained, they don’t think the more the better,” Macomber said.
It also helps keep public works crews running at full speed when the snow comes down the heaviest.
“Salt, being in a corrosive environment ... there’s a challenge to keep that equipment in top state,” said Greg Brookins, head of the Atlantic County Department of Public Works.
Not all salt is created equal, and finding something that balances maximum efficiency, environmental protection and price is key.
There are many different types of salt to keep the roads and sidewalks clear. Rock salt, sodium chloride, is the harshest for the environment. However, it’s the most common, and the cheapest. Jay Steinmetz, acting deputy director of Atlantic County Public Works, said the county pays $57 to $59 per ton. Macomber paid $64.75 per ton.
Calcium and magnesium chlorides have been categorized as safer alternatives.
“The real advantage is that they melt (snow and ice) quicker at very cold temperatures. It is safer than using rock salt because you’re getting results with less,” Tirado said.
That means it’s environmentally safer.
“It’s probably the best when it comes to being high quality and it being a safer producer,” Herman said.
Macomber has been buying a blend of the two chlorides for use on the sidewalks, driveways and parking lots of Avalon. He said it’s effective down to a temperature of -15 degrees. Regular rock salt is only effective down to 15 degrees.
It is more expensive, costing $9.75 for a 50-pound bag, or $390 per ton.
To balance the weights of environmentalism, cost and efficiency, rock salt can be sprayed with an environmentally safer chloride.
“It reduces the salt bounce,” said Macomber. When unsprayed or treated salt is spread onto the road, solid salt hits the hard pavement or sidewalk and scatters to the grass, plants and waterways, not only harming the environment but wasting product.
“Pre-spraying the salt (with liquid) reduces salt usage by 30%,” Tirado said.
Macomber said he’s been using treated bulk salt on the streets more than regular rock salt. Called ”Sweet Mix,” a liquid blending agent is mixed with rock salt to reduce bounce and scatter.
“It’s safer to the environment,” he said.
Atlantic County Public Works turns to a similar method when temperatures drop below 15, combining the frigid weather effectiveness of a magnesium or calcium chloride with the reduction in application needed as a result of less bounce.
Avalon used beet juice, which can be mixed with salt for another environmentally safe alternative, in 2017. However, the results were poor.
“It jammed up all of our machinery,” Macomber said.
Atlantic County Public Works did not find success with it, either, Steinmetz said.
Nevertheless, environmentalists urge they keep trying.
“We need to get where we need to go during the wintertime. We also need to start doing things in a more responsible manner in a way that doesn’t hurt the environment,” Tittel said.
