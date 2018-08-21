A warm front will pass just in the nick of time Wednesday to bring a mostly dry forecast during the Atlantic City Airshow.
ATLANTIC CITY — Celebrating its 16th year, the Atlantic City Airshow is set to roar above th…
Then, no luck needed to get your outdoor plans in for the rest of the week, as high pressure will dominate.
We will wait for this pesky warm front, which has been sitting in Virginia as a stationary front since Monday, to move north. Until the warm front passes north, we remain in the shower zone. I do believe the last of the showers roll off the coast by 9 a.m. If you’re a loyal reader in say, Folsom or Upper Deerfield, you’re likely to be dry all morning long.
ATLANTIC CITY — Tuesday started so cloudy the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights parachute team coul…
All will be dry between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sky cover goes from cloudy to partly sunny by 3 p.m.
This should make it actually pretty pleasant for the airshow. The sun won’t be beating down on you all day. High temperatures in the mid 80s will be seasonable as the dew points take a drop.
After 3 p.m., pop-up showers will move in from Pennsylvania. These will struggle to make it all the way toward the coast. However, places west of the parkway are definitely fair game for one. Those to the east are likely dry.
The cold front passes late in the day. This will be the knockout punch to the clouds and the dew points.
We turn clear Wednesday night. Dew points go from the “touch humid” category to, for the first time in a while, the “dry” category.
Lows will be in the mid 60s, still seasonable for late August.
Then, we enter the quietest stretch we may have all summer long. Speaking of summer, it will be feeling more like our next season around the corner.
A large surge of cold air in the upper levels will work in.
While that will not translate perfectly down to the south, Thursday and Friday will be just around 80 everywhere. There will be a crisp feel in the air, with plenty of sunshine.
I believe what’s more impressive is the overnight lows. It’ll be legitimate sweatshirt weather on the mainland Thursday and Friday nights.
Lows quickly drop through the 70s, bottoming out in the upper 50s! The shores will be in the mid 60s.
Get ready to roar! Thunder Over the Boardwalk, the 16th annual Airshow, returns to Atlantic …