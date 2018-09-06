The heat and humidity will continue to pump in Thursday.
However, a cold front enters to choke off the sultry weather and bring in a wetter, cooler and stormier pattern for the weekend.
We start with morning sunshine and patchy fog. It’s been dense in spots the past couple of mornings, and will be Thursday, too.
Otherwise, it will burn off for a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will start in the mid 70s.
As the morning turns into the afternoon, the clouds will build in from west to east. High temperatures will reach the low 90s on the mainland and the mid 80s at the shore. The soupy atmosphere brings the heat index up to the low 100s!
A couple of showers/storms will develop ahead of the front in places like Folsom and Shiloh between 4 and 7 p.m. They then work toward the coast. It is very possible that the shore stays dry until the evening.
The cold front will then pass through South Jersey, settle in the Mid-Atlantic region and then linger. This keeps the potential for wet weather through the weekend.
Friday will have more clouds than sun. Hit or miss showers and storms are around throughout the day.
I do not believe it is a washout, though. We’ll watch for heavy downpours. Those northeast winds take a big bite out of the temperature. We’ll go back to reality, with highs on either side of 80.
I am most confident the combination of the new moon and onshore winds from Friday to Monday mean at least nuisance minor coastal flooding is expected. We will watch for more.
Temperatures will become cooler. We’re talking low to mid 70s for highs.
The biggest question will be how much rain we have.
Expect at least a couple of dreary showers both days. I’m not calling for washouts just yet, so don’t cancel any plans.
However, if high pressure doesn’t muscle itself in enough, day- long soakers are in the cards.