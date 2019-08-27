VENTNOR — Meet Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci as hurricane season kicks into full gear Aug. 28 at the Downbeach Community Meeting.
The meeting will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Saint James Memorial Hall on South Newport and Atlantic Avenues.
Martucci and Jim Eberwine, retired National Weather Service forecaster and current emergency management coordinator for Absecon, will discuss what lies in store this hurricane season, as well as impacts from flooding and wind in South Jersey. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions.
Representatives from Ventnor, Margate, Longport, Atlantic County government, South Jersey Gas and Atlantic City Electric will be on hand as well. Discussion topics will include evacuations, the CodeRED notification system and more.
More information can be found on the meeting's Facebook page.