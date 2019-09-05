Hurricane Dorian could cause erosion issues for some coastal communities, some of which have already had issues with their beaches this year.
"It's going to compound the beach erosion that we already received during the last two weeks of August," said Chuck LaBarre, emergency management coordinator for Margate as well as lieutenant for the Margate Beach Patrol.
In Cape May, cliffs were seen along the shoreline in August, but local officials don't expect the storm to do too much additional damage.
"It's not going to be days' worth (of the storm), so I'd think the threat will be minimal," said Jerry Inderwies Jr., deputy city manager and emergency management coordinator for Cape May.
Local residents, having seen images of the devastation left by Dorian in the Bahamas, are hoping for the best in South Jersey.
"With joy, we face the storm and defy it," said Donna Dougherty, 60 of Cape May Court House.
As of 11 a.m. Thursday, Dorian was a Category 2 hurricane with 110 mph sustained winds, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm was moving to the north-northeast at 8 mph.
Dorian is expected to track very close to or even make landfall on the South or North Carolina coastline Thursday into Friday morning.
South Jersey started to see cloud cover from Dorian on Wednesday night. Winds blew from the northeast starting at this time as well. However, winds were expected to pick up in strength Thursday night.
Winds will be sustained from 25-35 mph during the day Friday and into the evening. Gusts will be 35-45 mph. However, there remains a 20% to 30% risk of tropical-storm force winds, according to the NHC.
Cape May, which should be 175-225 miles from the center of the storm late Friday, should see wind gusts up to 50 mph.
"I've reached out to the five or six beach concessions that have equipment on the beach and requested that they secure their equipment for the storm. Some already implemented it," Inderwies said.
On Thursday morning, companies secured beach umbrellas and tents in preparation for the storm.
"Since there's nice beach days still, they really don't want to remove their equipment," he said.
Margate does not have the same beach concessions, but LaBarre said he would make sure loose objects are secured.
"I'll tell people to take in their umbrellas and other projectiles," he said. "When we (Beach Patrol) close Thursday afternoon, we'll pull the equipment to as high to the dune as we can."
Cape May has already taken down its American flags on Beach Drive. Public Works crews have cleared the storm drains of debris to reduce the chance of flooding.
AVALON — Want a quick way to find out whether your little slice of the New Jersey coast is l…
Spotty power outages could be seen from the storm. In preparation, Atlantic City Electric is reaching out to residents.
“As we see one of the first named hurricanes this season roll up the East Coast, it is a reminder for all of us to prepare for extreme weather,” said Gary Stockbridge, Atlantic City Electric region president.
Tips include keeping a flashlight with fresh batteries on each floor and reviewing instructions for safe operation of residential generators.
LaBarre and Inderwies anticipate red flags going out on the beaches, meaning no swimming will be allowed in the rough water. A high risk for rip currents will be likely Friday.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is in the middle of a dredging project near Cape May, also is monitoring the situation. Inderwies said the Army Corps might be able to bring its equipment to the inlet for protection if need be.
1 to 2 feet of water will carry away cars and SUVs. However, the impact from rushing water s…
Minor stage coastal flooding is expected during any of the high tides between the daytime hours Friday and Saturday afternoon, with the highest waters during the Saturday p.m. high tide.
In Atlantic County, flooding will be likely in West Atlantic City in Egg Harbor Township, the Route 30 in Atlantic City and along the back bays in Atlantic City and Ventnor.
In Ocean County, bayside flooding will be likely in Harvey Cedars.
Only the most susceptible spots likely will see flooding in Cape May and Cumberland counties.
