Fan are bundled up for the cold weather to watch the Egg Harbor Township vs Toms River North, South Jersey Group IV championship. Nov. 8, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

Wintry, without much wintry weather: November 2019 South Jersey Climate Roundup

New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson said the last month South Jersey was this much colder and drier than average was just after Superstorm Sandy in November 2012. Robinson and Meteorologist Joe Martucci also touch on "the new normal" in South Jersey's climate, mid-November's first snow and Joe's worst college exam story. 

