South Jersey officials are on alert for Hurricane Dorian, which brought catastrophic devastation to the Bahamas over the holiday weekend. But for now they only have to monitor, rather than act.
“We’re doing what everybody should be doing. We’re not going to let our guard down by any means until it passes us,” said Vince Jones, director of emergency management for Atlantic County.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dorian was a Category 2 hurricane with 110 mph sustained winds. Hurricane-force winds extended out 35 to 60 miles from the center of the storm. At least five deaths were attributed to Dorian in the Bahamas, with the full scope of the disaster still unknown.
South Jersey has been out of the cone of uncertainty, the area over which the National Hurricane Center forecasts the eye of the storm to travel, since Monday. However, the region continues to remain at risk for tropical-storm force winds, classified as over 39 mph sustained. Risk percentages range from 20% to 30% in Cape May County to 10% to 20% elsewhere.
“We’ve been watching it for about five days. The dispatchers have all of the latest information coming in to them,” said Marty Pagliughi, emergency management coordinator for Cape May County.
Many in the emergency management community have discussed internal preparations and plans. However, even in a worst-case scenario, South Jersey may see Friday about a half day’s worth of something the region sees almost every year.
“It’d be like our typical nor’easter that we get,” Jones said.
Regardless of the track, high surf, one to two rounds of minor coastal flooding and beach erosion will be of concern for coastal communities Thursday into Saturday.
“We’re going to lose a certain amount of sand that we wouldn’t in any other nor’easter,” Pagliughi said.
The beach erosion might be of the biggest concern for some towns. Jones said Margate and Ventnor have already seen some beach erosion as summer winds down.
Ventnor has sent out some messages to residents and second-home owners about the wind. Sustained winds of 20-30 mph will be likely along the shore late Thursday night until about Friday evening, with gusts of 40 mph at times.
“I’m going to send a blurb out on social media which will ask everyone to take in whatever they can take in from their porches so that way they don’t fly,” said Donna Peterson, emergency management coordinator for Ventnor. “On our Police Department page, we always put a blurb around this time to tell all of the second-home owners to please leave a good phone and/or email address with dispatch.”
While Peterson said there’s not been any coordination with the county just yet, Jones said he’s had some informal conversations with the state.
“The state guys are just watching it,” he said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
