We had a taste of it Saturday, but Sunday will be the real deal. High pressure holds Florence away from the region, bringing rounds of sunshine and a warm day.

Any outdoor plans will be a go for Sunday. If you were looking to grill outside, go for it. If you still have the pool open, you’ll get some time in. The beach and the boardwalk will be the places to be, too! Temperatures start out comfortable, between 65 and 70 degrees.

These are the two weather records South Jersey broke this week The days of 90 degree heat are largely over, but the soupy, sticky mornings have been here t…

We have a mix of sun and clouds for the day. High temperatures get up to near 80 degrees. A locals summer kind of day, if you ask me.

Clouds will build back in Sunday night. Lows will again be between 65 and 70.

Monday will not be the brightest waking up, but it will be dry. The high pressure that has been keeping Florence away from South Jersey will break down and retreat east. Compared to Saturday, it looks like the remnants of Florence will be a little further to our northwest. That spells better news for us in terms of the flooding rain threat, still, tropical downpours will be around.

Rain will look to begin during the evening commute Monday. So any daytime outdoor work or activities will be OK. Hit-or-miss rain showers will then take us through the night. The most rain coverage should be in western Atlantic County, with Cape May the driest.

A reminder: High surf and deadly rip currents will be present through Monday. So enjoy the beach if you want, but do not hop in the water.

Rain showers continue through a breezy Tuesday. It will not look to be a washout, but it will be close. Rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour would bring areas of quick road flooding in any places it usually occurs. The system should then be out by the evening commute Tuesday. Northerly winds will blow in behind the system. Temperatures don’t drop too much Tuesday night, but the humidity will take a step back.

This will then lead to a very comfortable Wednesday and Thursday. For many, this will be spot on for September. The temperatures stay on either side of 80, all with loads of crisp sunshine. It’ll be a pair of days we haven’t seen in a long while.

Also, Alexa Trischler will fill in for Monday’s column. She’ll keep you covered on the remnants of Florence.