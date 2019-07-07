Joe, a two-time New Jersey Press Association winner in 2018, is responsible for the four distinct seasons that call South Jersey home. Living in a region with a rich shore and agricultural history, Joe is keenly aware of the impact weather has on the tourism and economy.
Joe helps plan your day and connects with you on a variety of platforms. The Press is your home for South Jersey weather through his three time daily weather videos from green screen studio, or out in the field. As a traditional media company, Joe's weather column also appears in print on the back of the World section daily, or online as well. Joe is the only media member in the region to forecast the high and low temperatures for the shore and mainland year round.
Beyond the 7-day forecast, Joe is very active on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, whether its a live video update on breaking weather news or answering whether coastal flooding will impact your community. You can listen to Joe as well. Something in the Air is a new Podcast hosted by him. Joe, like the reporters as The Press, have a curious mind and you'll see the occasional story from him about South Jersey's weather.
Before the Press, Joe worked as a consulting Meteorologist for WeatherWorks, in New Jersey. You may have heard Joe's voice on WIBG-FM and other New Jersey radio stations as a weather broadcaster. Joe also continued to develop his forecasting abilities by providing cost-saving weather information to clients in South Jersey and beyond. Joe is a people person also was a core member of the social media and sales departments.
Joe is a full member of the American Meteorological Society. Joe enjoying visiting every nook and cranny in the region, working out, planning events for his friends and family, and donating his time to the Patcong Creek Foundation and Art Dorrington Foundation.