GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci will discuss the unique weather-related aspects of the New Jersey Pinelands during two sessions of the 30th annual Pinelands Short Course at Stockton University’s main campus March 9.
Martucci’s talk, “Weather in the Pinelands,” will be broken down into three parts: basic meteorology, terminology and weather systems. He will then discuss applying meteorological principles to the Pinelands, highlighting what makes the state’s forested region unique.
Examples will include the growing season, frost and flash flooding. There will be a discussion of climate change and an opportunity to ask questions.
“Even after educating thousands during the past 30 years, interest in the short course continues to grow,” said Nancy Wittenberg, the New Jersey Pinelands Commission’s executive director. “It’s encouraging to see enrollment climb year after year.”
Events will be held both inside and outside. Four field trips will be taken during the day, including a guided hike of Stockton’s campus, two van trips to nearby outdoor places of learning, as well as a guided walk.
The event will also feature live musical performances by Denizen Pine and Gabriel Coia.
To register, call 609-652-4227 or visit stockton.edu. Registration is $50 for adults, $45 for those over the age of 65 and $45 for students.