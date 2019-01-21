Joe outside making a cloud
JOE MARTUCCI Press Meteorologist

Frigid days like this may make you want to stay outside, but Meteorologist Joe Martucci says that you can have a little fun in these conditions with his science experiment. 

The water in Joe's cup is rapidly evaporating into vapor. Then, it condenses into a cloud.

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

