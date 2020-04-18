Starting Monday, the main New Jersey weather radar is expected to go down for scheduled maintenance for approximately two weeks as part of an update being done across the country.
Located at Fort Dix, the radar will have the pedestal refurbished and replaced. According to a release by the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, it is one of the most critical components of the radar. The piece is responsible for rotating the antenna, which allows the radar to capture precipitation and calculate its motion in all directions.
The current Doppler Radar network rotates around in a 360-degree circle, sending out pulses of energy. If it hits precipitation, then that beam gets sent back to the radar sites. The strength at which it’s sent back determines the strength of the precipitation. The radar can even pick up objects like bugs and military chaff on calm days.
"It’s the most intensive and time consuming because they have to get the crane and pull it apart," Joe Miketta, Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the NWS in Mount Holly, said of the refurbishing.
Two teams of contractors are working to install the pedestal across the country, a $135 million project. The Fort Dix radar is a part of team two, who will be in Brownsville, Texas, before coming to New Jersey.
This is the third of a four-step process that's meant to maintain the aging radar network. While the main radar is down in New Jersey — which was purposely done during a time of favorable weather — nearby sites will keep an eye on the skies.
"The peak of severe weather season is still a month to a month and a half away (mid-May to June)," said Jim Eberwine, Coordinator for the Office of Emergency Management in Absecon.
At this time of the year, Eberwine says the interest in the emergency management community is "event driven."
Having the repairs done during a quieter weather time of the year is a main reason the late April to early May timeframe was chosen.
"When they do it in September and October, you’re in hurricane season. If you do it during the wintertime, there’s winter storms to talk about... We've gotten no negative feedback from anybody." Miketta said.
The radar site at Fort Dix, in conjunction with the radar site at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, cover South Jersey nearly equally. For parts of Cape May and Cumberland counties, it is actually the radar site in Delaware that is closer than the one at Fort Dix.
The Service Life Extension Plan (SLEP) was implemented in 2013 to extend the service life of the current Weather Surveillance Doppler Radar-88 Doppler radars, installed in the early to mid-1990s, into the 2030s.
"If a car breaks down, you got to fix it every once in a while," Miketta said.
The first step was done about two years, Miketta said. That involved refreshing the signal processor. In 2019, the transmitter was refurbished, done at the same time when the radar needed emergency work to replace the bull gear. The fourth will be the replacement of the equipment shelter, which Miketta says will be done by 2023.
"Let's hope this is the upgrade we needed for a while," said Marc Franz Jr. of Forked River, who uses the radar frequently to watch the weather.
Miketta said that once the 2030s come, the federal government may need to decide whether to completely replace the current WSR-88D radar network. Next up in the pipeline is the Advanced Technology Demonstrator (ATD), built by the National Severe Storms Laboratory, part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). A phased array radar, it would scan the sky quicker than the current system.
"The phased array technology is there, but the big issue is the money. They're about $30 million. These (the current radars in use) are about $1 million to $2 million," Miketta said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.