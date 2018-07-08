Sunday is a picturesque day with enjoyable temperatures nearing 80 and calming breezes!
With high pressure to the north and the tropical low pressure stationed off the Carolina coast, the wind will remain steady, but will add a pleasant touch to any outdoor activities.
Monday continues this wonderful weather with dry conditions, which are both linked to high pressure that remains favorably in place. Sunny skies prevail with temperatures climbing to the mid 80s. Winds will strengthen due to the low-pressure disturbance out to sea.
Tuesday will be stickier with humidity and increasing highs. The mainland dances with a high of 90 and a few degrees cooler is expected at the coast. Low pressure begins to form to our northeast toward the evening hours.
In the very early hours of Wednesday morning, showers will pass through the region associated with a cold front. Scattered thunderstorms will move through the area during the day.
Simultaneously, an area of low pressure slowly moves over the ocean near the Carolinas, known as Tropical Depression 3. It is showing an easterly track off the coast, moving northeast over the ocean.
The storms will strengthen, gathering power from the ocean, but will not pose any harm toward land. High surf will be a concern for the mid to latter part of the week.
The impact of Tropical Depression 3 on the South Jersey area is minor, as currently forecast, but will continue to be observed for any drastic changes in outcome.
As the tropical disturbance passes northeastward over the Atlantic, a disbanding of the low pressure appears to produce another system that will work its way up the eastern U.S. coast, but mainly over the ocean. This new low pressure will travel northeasterly and really only be a threat to marine areas.
Thursday will have mostly clouds while Friday will likely see a few passing showers and thunderstorms.
Next weekend is looking to have enhanced humidity and heat.
Checking on the tropics, Tropical Storm Beryl will encounter the Lesser Antilles on Sunday night into Monday. It no longer holds hurricane strength, but will have wind and rainfall impacts directly on several islands. By Tuesday, the strength is still classified as a tropical storm when it is projected toward the Greater Antilles.