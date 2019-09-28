The Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a geomagnetic storm watch for Saturday night, and that means a spectacle in the sky will be possible in New Jersey, as long as the clouds clear out.
The northern lights, or aurora borealis, are predicted to extend as far south as the Delmarva Peninsula, putting New Jersey within range to catch the glimmering lights. On Saturday night, a G1, or minor, geomagnetic storm alert will go into effect.
On one hand, the new moon Saturday, responsible for minor coastal flooding at the shore, will keep the sky dark, ideal for sky gazing. On the other hand, a storm system will pass through overnight. Here is the forecast for Saturday night:
8 p.m.: Partly cloudy
11 p.m.: Cloudy with showers and storms
2 a.m.: Cloudy with showers and storms
5 a.m.: Partly cloudy
So the beginning and end of the night will be the time to sky watch, if the northern lights do make it this far south. If the sky does clear out enough, one would need to find a spot that has the northern horizon unobstructed and is without light pollution.
According to the Space Weather Prediction Agency, electrons colliding near the edge of Earth's atmosphere cause the aurora. They then speed up. As they do, they move via magnetic field down to the polar regions, where they collide with oxygen and nitrogen. That puts them into a higher energy state. When they relax, they release light, creating the aurora.
If you see the northern lights tonight, be sure to send us photos at PressofAC.com/photosubmissions.
Parts of South Jersey are in a moderate drought
For the first time since April of 2017, some of the Garden State is hurting for water. Salem County, as well as a small part of Gloucester County, were placed in moderate drought stage by the United States Drought Monitor on Thursday.
Only 2.75% of the state is in drought while 66.97% of the state are in "Abnormally Dry" conditions. This pre-drought condition includes essentially everywhere south of the White Horse Pike. This is in an increase from 47.92% on Sept. 19.
Drought conditions range from abnormally dry, classified as D0, all the way to Exceptional Drought, D4. Here are the threat levels, along with their meaning.
Abnormally Dry - D0
This stage either means the region will go into drought if rain does not come, or will come out of drought.
According to the United States Drought Monitor, Abnormally Dry conditions bring:
Delayed planting and stunted crop growth
An elevated fire danger
Lawns that brown early, along with wilted gardens
A decline in surface water levels
Abnormally Dry conditions can reasonably be expected at least once a year in New Jersey.
Moderate Drought - D1
This is the first official drought category. During this time:
Irrigation use increases
Hay and grain yields are lower than normal
Honey production declines
Wildfires and ground fires increase
Trees and landscaping are stressed; fish are stressed
Voluntary water conservation is requested; reservoir and lake levels are below normal capacity
Severe Drought - D2
Severe drought is when day to day impacts are felt by the general population. This includes:
Outdoor water restrictions are implemented
Warnings are issued on outdoor burns
Water quality is poor
Golf courses conserve water
Crops are impacted in both yield and fruit size
Producers begin feeding cattle
Poor air quality
Trees are brittle and susceptible to insects
Fish kills occur
Extreme Drought - D3
Extreme drought brings increased strain on resources in the area, including:
Crop loss is widespread
Christmas tree farms are stressed
Wells are running dry
Well drillers and bulk water haulers see increased business
Water recreation and hunting are modified
Wildlife disease outbreak is observed
Extremely reduced flow to ceased flow of water is observed
River temperatures are warm
Extreme drought is rare in New Jersey and occurs perhaps once a decade.
Exceptional Drought - D4
Exceptional Drought stage is extremely rare in New Jersey. The only time once has occurred since 2000 was between Aug. 20-26, 2002. Even still, the only counties in this category were Salem and a very small part of Cumberland County (Stow Creek and Greenwich).
During this stage, crop less is widespread. Water emergencies go into place as well. In 2002, the Great Egg Harbor River, as other small streams in South Jersey, were at a then all-time low. The former Seaview Mariott Resort in Galloway had to reduce their water usage. Landscapers cut their works because they couldn't cut lawns.
