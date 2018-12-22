Sunday and Monday will be dry days, but a weak system should bring a couple of rain and even snow showers to South Jersey on Sunday night. Those looking for a white Christmas, though, will have to enjoy pictures and videos from elsewhere as we head into the holiday.
High pressure will be anchored off Florida’s eastern coast Sunday morning. We are located on the northern edge of its influence. A light northwest wind will shift to the west with time. We will start out with plenty of sunshine. However, some clouds will build in during the afternoon. We’ll call it partly sunny. Highs reach the mid 40s, spot on for Dec. 23.
A weak clipper system will then move into our area Sunday night. The majority of it will stay in the northern half of the state. Showers will be around between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. More than half of the showers will be rain, but a few snow showers are possible far inland. Any accumulations would be limited to grassy and colder surfaces. At best we will see 0.1 to 0.2 inches. Lows will be around freezing.
Christmas Eve will then see a light northwest wind blow, pushing that system out. It will be a tranquil day. No travel delays will be anticipated. If you really love the thrill of shopping against the clock, you’ll be fine. Highs will again be in the mid 40s, with a mix of sun and clouds.
For those waiting for Santa Claus, expect St. Nick and the reindeer to be right on time, so you’re going to need to get to bed early. Lows will be 25 to 30 degrees.
Then, we get to Christmas Day. Highs will be in the low 40s, with quiet and bright conditions.
Wednesday marks the first day of Kwanzaa. Again, we’ll keep the seasonable winter chill. Skies will be mostly sunny. Highs will be 2 to 3 degrees milder.
Before we wrap up, I wanted to follow up on the possibility of the wettest year in recorded history. Yes, we do have the top spot. The 66.17-inch mark at Atlantic City International Airport, where official National Weather Service data are used, is official. Cape May is fifth all-time, while Millville is ninth.
