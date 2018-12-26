Wednesday will provide a calm day from the holiday chaos. There will be plenty of sunshine to go around.
High pressure will build over the region Wednesday and Thursday. Therefore, mainly dry air will be in place. Seasonable temperatures in the mid- to upper-40s are what to expect for the high temperatures each day. Low temperatures will be quite cold both days, especially on the mainland.
During the morning Thursday, there will be time to soak up the sun. But, Thursday evening, clouds will move in after high pressure departs offshore. A warm front will move in Thursday night.
Showers will develop overnight Thursday with rain and drizzle. Expect those showers not to completely let up until one day later.
On Friday, rain will remain the majority of the day, with periods of showers accompanied by heightened breezes. Roadway flooding will be a concern. Please monitor water levels while driving and use caution.
Friday will climb to 60 degrees! Strong southerly winds will keep Friday’s temperature above average, albeit with showers to dampen portions of the day.
Come Saturday, the showers will disappear as we continue to cling to warmer air with a high in the low 50s. Mild, windy air will deliver a pleasant start to the weekend.
Cooler air will arrive to round out the weekend Sunday. Clouds will develop for much of the day. There will be a shot at a few quick showers that could carry into the night. The incoming activity Sunday will be contingent upon a surface low developing in the Carolinas.
Also, high pressure will be situated to the north. The high could be hindered by the low, in that the high won’t make much progress to block out that rain. Later forecasts will be able to tell the significance and timing of this system.
On Monday, New Year’s Eve will be cool and mostly cloudy. Nighttime lows are just below freezing on the mainland and just a few degrees above at the shore. So, party safely and bundle up while banging those pots and pans.
New Year’s Day will bring considerable cloudiness for Tuesday. Depending on atmospheric interactions, there may be some precipitation in store. But, it’s too early to say just exactly how 2019 will begin.