It will be close, but as long as its stays above 90 degrees Wednesday, it will be the deepest into the warm season we have gone with a heat wave since 1985.
Wednesday update: It is official. At 96 degree, the high temperature record has been broken.…
Wednesday’s set up is similar to what we’ve had so far this week. High pressure at the surface sits right overhead. The center of our ridge of high pressure extends from the Midwest out into the Atlantic Ocean, putting us in the center. That means we continue to sit in a stagnant air mass, with heat and humidity all around.
However, there is one change. A cold front sits to our northeast. This won’t get into our area, but it will flip the wind direction to the southeast. There is the potential this blows in enough 70-something-degree ocean waters into our region to keep us below the elusive 90-degree heat wave mark. However, I will go with a high of 90 at Atlantic City International Airport, which would keep us in the heat wave. The shores should be in the low 80s. Either way, plenty of sunshine takes us through the day.
To have a heat advisory in Cumberland, Atlantic and Cape May counties, there needs to be a l…
Wednesday night will feel more like South Florida than South Jersey. A mainly clear night and light winds typically promote quick cooling. However, the humidity will be so high that we only get down to the mid 70s Thursday morning. The air conditioners will need to keep running.
If we don’t get to 90 Wednesday, we should by Thursday. Winds will turn to the southwest, ahead of another cold front, this time coming from Canada. We should feature more sun than clouds. Temperatures will jump into the low 90s for the day on the mainland, with mid 80s at the shores. The heat index will stretch into the 100s for a period of time and those of you in Ocean County may get under a heat advisory.
The heat will cut out as we go into the weekend. The cold front drops in Thursday night, bringing a few showers. Then, it meanders around until Monday. At this time, I expect no washouts for Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Temperatures will take a big drop, though. Friday will be around 80 and even lower for the weekend.
One other thing we will watch out for too is coastal flooding Friday through Sunday. The combination of the new moon Saturday and easterly winds would raise water levels.
According to the National Weather Service, the new moons between June and September, includi…