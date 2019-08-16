Through the early morning hours Saturday, patchy fog likely will develop over much of the area.
Onshore flow will have continued overnight, pushing low-level clouds and patchy fog beginning overnight.
The patchy fog that hangs around until morning will disappear shortly after the emergence of the sun. Saturday offers mostly dry weather and partly sunny skies. However, it is possible a thunderstorm could happen in the afternoon into evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s, and lows will be in the warm 70s.
A heat waves kicks off by Sunday, and highs will rise to 90. Humidity will be on the rise, too. Therefore, when stepping outside it really will feel like almost 100 degrees. Mostly sunny skies will take the day, leading to a gorgeous summer Sunday for swimming and the like.
Monday looks very similar to Sunday, but this time it will definitely feel like 100 degrees.
Actual temperatures become a smidge hotter Monday, with daytime highs in the low 90s. No sign of summer letting up just yet!
The day should be on the dry side with an abundance of sun. Not a bad way to begin the week. Still, be mindful of the scorching heat.
On Tuesday, we welcome a new, unsettled pattern, with storm chances every day until Friday.
So far, most of Tuesday looks to be partly sunny. But thunderstorms may happen late in the day. The heat wave really does not break apart, either.
Wednesday is projected to be the wettest day of the week, with a few more promising thunderstorms. Still, there will be intervals of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Cooler air will begin to sweep into the area Thursday.
Highs are expected to be in the mid-80s, with the likelihood of a couple of thunderstorms.
Finally, on Friday, temperatures truly will come down and settle into the low 80s.
Mostly cloudy skies are on the menu, but the day will generally stay rain-free.